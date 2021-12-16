In Times Square

CHRISTMAS ONLY A WEEK AWAY!
The older we get the faster the days go by and nothing underscores that like how quickly Christmas came upon my wife and myself as well as all the relatives this year.
We’ve been busy with lots of different activities, not the least of which has been a small addition to our modest home. We talked about the addition for some time and finally pulled the trigger this summer. The plan has been to find a little more space for an office, some additional room for when children and grandchildren arrive and a little more space in our bedroom.
That project has taken a huge amount of time as anyone can attest to who has built a new home, extensively remodeled and/or built an addition.
Well, here we are just a week before Christmas Eve and we’re scrambling to get the project far enough along that we can host family members on Christmas Day. I doubt that we’ll be completely finished, but it should be sufficiently completed that we can once again host family members.
Like with so many others families, our annual Christmas celebration was disrupted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and we dearly wanted to get everyone together again this year.
So, it looks like it will come together just fine but it will be at the last minute! We will be scrambling right up to Dec. 24, Christmas Eve!
For the past several months our home has looked almost like a war zone with the kitchen table and chairs stuck up against the fireplace in the living room, the kitchen lighting in a pile in the corner of the living room, mattresses stacked in one bedroom while another has been completely torn up, and only the third one available for the two of us to use for sleeping. And, in a small home, storing and moving furniture, is next to impossible without a lot of compromise.
But, now things are moving quickly and we even have our Christmas tree up and decorated, the table back where it belongs in the kitchen, electrical and heating is getting connected, tile work should have commenced this week and plumbing is also on the home stretch.
Having said all of that, we’re getting pretty excited about what is all in store for this Christmas celebration. Christmas is so important to the young members of the family and our two grandkids from Kaukauna will be here. They are ages 7 and 5 and seeing the excitement and sparkle in their eyes when they enter the home Christmas Day with loads of presents under the tree is worth more than every second of the preparations and truly warms the heart! We can’t wait!
And, on the other end of the spectrum, my mother, who turned 96 a few weeks ago, will be here as well. She’s the last member of that generation remaining after my dad’s passing a year ago in February. She just loves the grandkids and all the excitement that brings.
It should be a great time. The size of the gathering is somewhat smaller this year, for various reasons, but it will still be exceptional!
And, the tradition of attending Christmas Day services at our church will also continue. We always attend one of the services for that uplifting experience that comes from the true meaning of this special day — the birth of Christ.
By now hopefully everyone will be in the “home stretch” for gift buying and wrapping and all the other plans that will come to fruition just a week from today.
That final pace of shopping will gather more steam in these final days, but after all of that rushing, everyone can slow down and take it all in, remembering the reason for this special day and enjoying the warmth that only family and friends can give.
I’ll be back next week for a few words on Christmas Eve.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.