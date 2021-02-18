Frigid weather
You know these past 12 months have been dismal enough for all of us, especially dealing with the COVID virus and how disruptive it is. Now we just had a run of terribly cold weather and it’s apparently not over yet!
First, we get some heavy snow and then the below-zero weather comes right on its heels. That bitter cold also drops some additional snow on the area. You know the routine well — it’s only a couple inches but enough to have the plows fill your driveway aprons for another shoveling and the driveways and sidewalks also need to be shoveled. Often, it’s not enough to use the snow blower so a little backbreaking shoveling is in order.
The bitter cold continues and a day or two later there’s another inch or two of snow and the routine continues. Ugh!
I took a look at the Accuweather temperatures for Watertown this winter and they are not encouraging.
We got through the early part of winter without slipping below zero this season. November and December went by without a single sub-zero reading.
Then, in January things were continuing along that path until the 20th when a low of -3 was recorded. That was followed by -3 on the 23rd, -6 on the 27th, and -10 on the 28th.
That was not ideal, but as it turned out it was just a small reminder of what is yet to come.
Accuweather reported a low of -1 on Feb. 3, and then 11 consecutive days of subzero weather starting with Feb. 6. Those low temperatures were Feb. 6, -5; Feb. 7 -15; Feb. 8, -11, Feb. 9, -14; Feb. 10. -13, Feb. 11, -6; Feb. 12, -1; Feb. 13, -8; Feb. 14, -12; Feb. 15, -11; Feb. 16, -10. Then, as I write, this it appears we’ll finally get above zero for a low on Thursday before dipping to a minus 5 on Friday. That would mean temperatures in Watertown were below zero on 13 of the first 19 days of the month.
Watertown has experienced colder temperatures than the minus teens over the years, but I don’t recall this many in a row..
One of the sure signs of the subzero cold is our outdoor birdbath. We purchased a small heater for the bird bath back in October, thinking the birds need a little water on the coldest days, but with this siege, not even the heater could keep more than a tennis ball sized hole free from the ice.
My wife and I are novices at the heated bird bath situation but others who have been heating their bird baths in the winter tell us this is very unusual.
Then, our son and his family live in suburban Dallas, where temperatures in January/February are typically in the 50s and even 60s.
It’s not quite southern Florida weather, but it’s also quite comfortable for Wisconsinites.
Well, if you’ve been watching the news, the Dallas area has been hammered hard this year. Several inches of snow has fallen and more was on the way late in the week. The kids didn’t have school and were enjoying the snow and the parents were also told not to come in to work for several days.
Fortunately, they continued to have electrical power as of mid-day Wednesday, although many in their neighborhood and throughout the Dallas area did not. Going without electricity in this cold for any length of time would not be a good experience.
Dallas is not at all used to temperatures this cold and the accompanying snow so it is a struggle.
I don’t know how the rest of you feel about things, but both Mary and myself are ready for spring to arrive a little early this year.
If there is some good news, it’s that the daylight hours are gradually getting a little longer all the time. Right now we’re gaining about a minute and a half each morning and about a minute each evening. The extra daylight helps, but only if you’re inside looking out at the beautiful, sparkling snow. If you’re out in the cold and snow, it’s not as much fun.
I can’t imagine how the folks who have jobs that keep them outdoors all day long can cope with these conditions.
TLS
