In Times Square

ALFRED KRAHN AWARD
Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Alfred & Helen Krahn Citizenship Award.
The award is given annually by the Krahn family to recognize a citizen or group that has made significant contributions to the safety and/or welfare of the citizens of Watertown.
Over the years a number of people have been selected for the award which includes a plaque, a presentation before the Watertown Common Council and a stipend of $1,000 as contributed by the Krahn family.
Many longtime residents of Watertown and the surrounding area will remember Al, who was also known as “Mickey” for his many contributions to the community while serving as an officer of the Watertown Police Department. He retired in 1970 after a 27-year career with the department, rising to the rank of Inspector, a position that was second in command, behind the chief.
Both Mickey and his wife were deeply involved with the Watertown community, and their family decided this award would be an excellent way to honor their memory. His work often focused on the youth of this city.
I’m asking our readers to give this award some thought and to make a nomination for the honor.
It’s really simple. The nominee must have made a significant contribution to the safety and/or welfare of the citizens of Watertown and must be living. Extra consideration will be given to nominees who perform public service above and beyond their normal work duties.
When you have a person in mind, just write a note including the nominee’s name, address, phone number at home and work and also their email address if available. Then, write down the reasons why you believe this person should be selected. Finally, include your name, address and phone number.
Then, the nomination can be sent to Chief of Police Robert Kaminski, Watertown Police Department, 106 Jones St., Watertown, WI 53094. The deadline for accepting nominations is April 15. Police Capt. Ben Olson will be involved with the selection process.
I remember Al Krahn well from the early days of my covering the police department for the Times. He always had time to visit a bit and was helpful in providing information as needed and as he was able to release. He was just an all-around nice guy who anyone would want representing the city as an officer of the law. He also took a keen interest in the youth of our community.
This award was suspended over the last couple years for various reasons, not the least of which has been the COVID-19 virus and the transition to a new police chief, but it is back again this year.
Past winners of the award were:
Steve Hepp, Steve Leistico, Augie Tietz, Steve Pierce, John Schloemer, Marion Moran, Marie Miller and the Rev. Timothy Mueller.
So, put on your thinking caps and pull together a nomination for someone deserving of this award. There are lots of people out there who could qualify for this honor, but someone has to take a little time to nominate them.
RIVERFEST PLANNING
As the statistics on COVID-19 continue to improve and the number of people vaccinated rising every week, there is reason for optimism that this upcoming summer will be much improved from a year ago, and to that end planning for Riverfest in 2021 is now moving to a new level, that of signing contracts for various musical acts, fireworks, carnival midway and much more.
The entire committee is optimistic the event can and will take place at beautiful Riverside Park this year and it should be a welcome event after a year when nearly everything was canceled.
As we begin to sign contracts, all of them have an “escape clause,” which allows cancellation should a large event of this type be prohibited because of health concerns. But, we do remain optimistic the festival can and will be held.
Musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks when most contracts are signed, and, not long after that, the intense public relations campaign will begin in earnest, complete with the annual raffle that contributes a great deal to the financial success of the event.
So, let’s all think positive that Riverfest 2021 will come off without a hitch.
It is scheduled for Aug. 12, 13, 14 and 15 at Riverside Park.
TLS
