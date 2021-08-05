In Times Square

DIGITAL, CASHLESS
I think everyone has been touched by the digital revolution for transactions in one form or another and that trend has accelerated dramatically since the onset of COVID-19. But if you haven’t been to a major sporting event this year, you’re in for a whole different reality.
The baseball season got off to a rough start with COVID-19 at the forefront, but as American Family Field moved to full capacity seating, many more people have seen first hand how digital things have become.
There’s no need to bring cash to the stadium this year. All you need to bring is your smart phone and your credit card. If you purchased your parking ahead of time, all you’ll need to do is show your parking ticket on your smartphone screen. It gets scanned and in you go. Same for when you enter the stadium. The gates have people with scanners in hand and they simply focus them on your smart phone app for the game and bingo, you are sent through the turnstiles.
Not sure where your seats are located? Find one of the many ushers and show him or her the digital ticket and you’ll be escorted to your seats.
The technology continues when you want a brat and/or a beer. You can order in your seat from your phone and a couple minutes later the order appears, already billed to your credit card, complete with the tip you selected. Or, you can go to one of the many booths, tell the attendant what you want and it will be put in the attendant’s computer, the food made and brought out and then all you do is stick your card into the reader, pick your tip and bingo you’re paid in full on your credit card.
The Brewers still have printed tickets if you specifically request them and that was really helpful when I took a bus load of people to a game a few weeks ago. Imagine if had we been required to have digital tickets, it would have meant all 40+ people would have had to get into a long line (sound like kindergarten to anyone?) and go through the turnstiles as each ticket is scanned by the group leader. Ugh!
Now, for the upcoming Packers season, you simply will need to have a digital ticket to enter the stadium. There will be no printed tickets accepted. If you want to sell or give your tickets to a relative or friend, they must be emailed to that person and then the person getting the tickets must “accept” the tickets by using the Packers official “app.”
It all sounds a bit complicated but in reality, things do go pretty fast and it does cut down dramatically on “fake” tickets and other problems when they go through other hands.
It also makes it more difficult to sell tickets on game day and that could also be another reason why digital ticketing is becoming the norm.
So, digital ticketing and food and beverage service will mean a cashless game and for that day it will feel like everything was “free,” right up until the charge card bill arrives at your home, maybe in a box via UPS rather than an envelope through the U.S. Postal Service. The billing charges can get pretty long!
RIVERFEST VOLUNTEERS
In the past week things have stabilized quite a bit on the volunteer front at the annual festival, which will be in full swing next week at this time.
For a while it appeared we were short a fair amount of workers, but that gap closed considerably in the past five to seven days and we’re now close to being full.
If you’d like to volunteer for a shift you can still email Steve Zillmer at sjzillmer@gmail.com and he’ll respond by letting you know what volunteer opportunities may be available.
We’ll see you next week starting Thursday at 4 p.m., when the festival opens and it will continue through Sunday at 7 p.m., when the event closes.
So far weather projections look pretty positive, so hopefully after a year’s absence things are looking good for 2021.
TLS
