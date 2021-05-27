In Times Square

MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM
Each year when Memorial Day arrives, it is kind of a symbolic start of the carefree, warm, sunny season here in Wisconsin that lasts through the Fourth of July and ends with Labor Day in September.
Loads of people will be traveling to see friends and relatives on this extended weekend. Popular camping sites throughout the state will be filled with people eager to get outside once again.
Those are all laudable, but don’t forget the reason for this special day — to remember and pay tribute to all those who served our country in the military and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
If you have been around a while, you know someone who did give that supreme sacrifice to preserve the freedoms we all take for granted.
I have several friends who lost their lives in service to the country and even have a distant relative who lost his life in the terrible Bataan Death March in World War II, before most all of us were even born. Those memories are always there, but they are sharpened on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day does have a much deeper meaning than an extra day off of work.
And, here’s an excellent way you can pay tribute to these men and women who gave so much. It’s easy and yet moving and inspiring, and that is to take a little time and attend the traditional Memorial Day services, which will be conducted right here in Watertown. The service begins with a parade stepping off at Water and Main streets at 9 a.m. The units will proceed to the Main Street bridge for a short ceremony. From there the units will continue east on Main Street to South Third Street and on to Veterans Memorial Park where a program will be conducted by the veterans organizations.
This year’s speaker will be Dr. Judy Wade, retired chief warrant officer 4, in the Marine Corps. Wade is a native of Watertown and had an long and inspiring military career.
The entire program is the perfect way to get you in the proper state of mind for this special day.
So, take a few minutes to attend the ceremony at the Main Street bridge and also at Veterans Memorial Park, which is just a few blocks away. You’ll be glad you made the effort. A large crowd will show the organizers that Watertown remembers and Watertown cares.
RIVERFEST PLANNINGNow that we’ve reached Memorial Day weekend and the “unofficial” start of summer, many people are thinking about Watertown’s signature summer activity — Riverfest.
After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be back this year and it’s loaded with music and other activities.
The Riverfest committee has been hard at work planning for all of the various activities. Raffle tickets as well as food tickets are being printed as I write this. The colorful posters that will be displayed throughout the area are also at the printers and raffle and poster distribution should begin within a week or so.
Also, the brochures giving more details on what is in store will be at the printers within a couple weeks and then that distribution effort will also begin in earnest.
The various committees will begin making calls to community groups and individuals who have helped with the festival in the past, asking them to commit to volunteering for a shift in the beer or soda tents, raffle tent, food and beverage ticket tent or the memorabilia tent. If you are called please give a resounding “yes” that you will indeed be willing to help.
Other volunteers may also be needed for distribution of the brochures, posters and raffle tickets starting in a couple weeks.
Also, if you’d like more information on the activities, you can go to www.watertownriverfest.com, which is updated regularly.
