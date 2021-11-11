In Times Square

Hotel story will returnMy original plan was to return to return this week to the story of the large hotel that never got beyond the drawing boards, but a couple other topics came my way that need some attention soon.
So, my intent is to get back to that story next week. We shall see but the topic will not be forgotten!
Christmas Parade of LightsI had a conversation with Andy Tessmann, chairman of the annual Christmas Parade of Lights, in recent days and he said planning for this year’s event is going well, but the committee could use some help from the public in several areas.
This annual event is watched by thousands of people each year and it sets the tone for the excitement that always comes with the Christmas season.
Andy said the parade committee needs some additional units to fill out the current lineup, and if you have a group or a business that has been thinking about entering a unit this year, the time to connect with the committee is now.
Brightly colored units with lots of lights are always a hit with the crowd, so some decorating is important as is an overall Christmas theme. There are some basic restrictions to keep the parade safe for everyone, but overall, good, solid creative ideas will carry the day for any units.
So, Andy and his team would love to hear from people who would like to enter a unit. If you’re unsure what to do, get in contact with Andy and either he or a team member will give you some good inspiration and help.
The committee is also in need of some additional financial support again this year.
All donations are helpful as the committee makes preparations for the parade which typically has 60 or more units.
As you might imagine, putting on an event like this one takes financial commitments from the community.
So, if you have been thinking about making a financial gift to the parade, especially during this time of holiday giving, the timing couldn’t be better.
Checks can be made payable to “Christmas Parade of Lights” and can be sent to the parade committee at P.O. Box 609, Watertown, WI 53094.
This year’s parade will begin Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m. from the corner of West Main and Water streets. The units will proceed east on Main, south on College Avenue, west on Western Avenue, and then north on Sixth Street where it will disband.
If you’d like to contact, Andy he can be reached at 920-342-0504.
Community support of the annual Christmas Parade of Lights is an essential part of making it possible year after year.
Berres Brothers Coffee gets focusBerres Brothers Coffee, one of Watertown’s best known brands, received some positive ink in a recent edition of The Post Crescent, Appleton’s newspaper, earlier this week.
The article, written by Daniel Higgins of the newspaper’s staff, came under the headline “Less like Starbucks, more like Willy Wonka: Flavored coffees lead the way for Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters.”
The article included a photo of Pete Berres, founder and president and Michelle Hake, vice president of the business, showing off some of the company’s new packaging which has really helped to enhance sales.
The company employs about 35 people and roasts about 700,000 pounds of coffee beans annually and is one of the largest coffee roasters in the state.
Most Watertown residents know Pete and his brother Jeff transformed their father’s coffee service and vending business into a coffee roaster, and they never looked back. Pete later purchased Jeff’s interest in the business.
The article follows the history of the business, the many changes that have been implemented over the years as well as the many flavors that are offered today.
The article highlights yet another success story for Watertown’s businesses and industries.
It’s always special when Watertown products are featured with wider audiences.
TLS
