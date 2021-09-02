In Times Square

Finishing Gill storyIn last week’s column I wrote a bit about Charles Gill and his fight to keep his position as Watertown superintendent of schools, which went all the way to the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, where he prevailed and was reinstated as Superintendent after being removed by the city council.
His success at the Supreme Court increased his visibility in the area and he got the bug to get into politics.
He was elected to the State Senate and quickly became a leader of the War Faction in the Democratic Party.
In the senate, he pushed for a committee to begin preparations for the Civil War and was later name chairman of that committee. A while later he found out that his native Watertown was not contributing enough volunteers. He quickly called a war meeting in our city and a large crowd turned out. When one person yelled that Gill was protected from serving while urging others to volunteer, he stopped in the middle of his speech, tore up his commission and signed a three-year enlistment.
By this action, he was quickly able to get enough volunteers to form a company and he was immediately elected captain. With the addition of other volunteer companies in the county, he was given command of a regiment and Gov. Alexander Randall commissioned him a colonel.
That regiment began service in September of 1862 and headed south into the war, being attached to the army under Ulysses S. Grant. Gill led his regiment through battles of the Vicksburg campaign, but he soon became so ill that he was force to return to Wisconsin to recuperate. He finally resigned his commission on July 9, 1863 in the midst of the siege of Jackson.
After returning to good health he resumed his law practice in Watertown and by 1865 he was elected attorney general of the state and was re-elected in 1867.
He left that position in January of 1870 and then purchased a farm in Blooming Grove and began practicing law in Madison.
President Grant appointed him an attorney for the United States government and was directed to lead negotiations over the Fox and Wisconsin rivers improvement projects under consideration. In 1876, he was appointed U.S. commissioner of pensions, but only a few weeks after taking office he resigned because of the same illness that had forced him to leave the Army in 1863.
The exact nature of his illness wasn’t listed but it must have been pretty serious. He died of the illness in 1883 at the age of 52.
That was quite a history for a man who was a Watertown resident for a number of years. He died at a relatively young age of 52 and who knows what he could have accomplished had he been given better health and a longer life.
Still, he was an interesting chapter in Watertown history.
