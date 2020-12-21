In Times Square

CHRISTMAS IS HERE!
The last few weeks have been a bit crazy for everyone, a perfectly normal situation as we approach Christmas, but there’s no question it’s a different kind of crazy this year with all the limitations caused by the COVID-19 virus, the election and the polarization of just about everything we do.
Still, all of that is on the “back burner” for today and through the end of the year as we in this community and throughout the country pause to celebrate the Christmas season.
Our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are typically memorable family gatherings and this year will be the same with one major difference — the number of people gathering.
In both instances the gatherings will be much smaller than in the past. But, that won’t mean the excitement and joy of Christmas will be missing.
Typically on Christmas Day we have upwards of 25 people at our small home, for a social period, a dinner and some opening of gifts. For some of the relatives who normally gather, it’s the only time all year we see some of them.
We’re taking a few steps this year to make sure the traditions continue — like making special foods both this evening and tomorrow. They will just be in much smaller quantities. My grandmother and then my mom always made the same special appetizers and this year we hope to duplicate them once again. They always bring back memories of years and decades gone by.
We’ll also have the traditional gift opening and one of the most exciting parts is seeing the grandchildren show their excitement and enthusiasm as the presents are distributed. Christmas has always been a wonderful time, but with grandkids at the ages where they can fully enjoy things makes it all the more fun for everyone.
While this Christmas will be a bit different, there still is much to be thankful for in our homes, our community and in our country. Never lose sight of all the good that surrounds us and warms us us in the Christmas season.
As you enjoy your Christmas gatherings, even if they are smaller and more reserved than in the past, be sure to take time to celebrate the true meaning of this special day and let it be the focal point.
TRANSFORMERS
Back over 30 years ago when I started writing this column, following the tradition of the late Clarence Wetter by again calling it “In Times Square” one of the very first columns was about Christmas gifts our then young sons were to receive in a couple days.
Back then, the gift “everyone” just had to have was the Transformers and I can still remember their big eyes and even bigger smiles when those gifts were opened. I can also remember how difficult it was for us to find those gifts because they were a hot commodity. But, somehow we did manage to find them.
Well, we’re 30 some years past that first column and it continues today. Once each week for all those years amounts to over 1,700 columns and over a million words. Yikes! Even with vacations and holidays that change the deadlines, I haven’t missed a week so far!
And, yep, I’ll be back next week in this same location with a final edition for the year.
A BLESSED CHRISTMAS
And, now, I want to wish all of readers of this column and the Watertown Daily Times a blessed Christmas season. May this magical season warm your hearts and keep you focused on the birth of Christ as part of your celebration!
Merry Christmas to all and we’ll see you right here next week.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.