In last week’s column I wrote about the three dams in Watertown and this week I’ll work through a little information I have on the most obscure of the three — Boomer’s Dam.
When Watertown was settled by Timothy Johnson in 1836, the natural resource that attracted Johnson more than any other was the Rock River, which drops 24 feet from its entrance to the city on the southeast corner until it leaves the city on the southwest corner, a distance of 2-plus miles.
That drop was seen by Johnson and others as having a tremendous amount of potential water power and the way to harness that raw power is with dams.
And, so it came to be with Boomer’s Dam the first to be built on the south edge of the city limits not far from where Johnson spent his first winter along the banks of the river and a little south of the current water treatment plant. After that came the lower dam, which is south of the Main Street bridge and the upper dam, which is north of the Oconomowoc Avenue bridge. Those two were originally made of wood, but in subsequent reconstructions they were made of concrete.
So, that takes us to the start of Boomer’s Dam.
Alanson Boomer was born in Jefferson County, New York, on Feb. 15, 1815. In 1836 he came to Wisconsin, living in Milwaukee and doing some prospecting. Late the following year, when Watertown was scarcely a year old, he came here and took up a claim of two quarter sections. On that land was one of the early cabins built in Watertown and Alanson Boomer lived there until 1841, when he returned to New York and the land and cabin were rented to a tenant. But, he didn’t stay long in New York, returning to Watertown for good in 1845.
Boomer said Indians frequently came to him for trading and he had no trouble with them and never had anything stolen. He said that was because he treated the Indians as honorably as he would white men, and he kept whiskey away from them!
In 1849, L. E. Boomer, brother of Alanson, built the dam and saw mill, made bricks at that location and did some farming. By 1858, Alanson purchased his brother’s share of Boomer’s Dam as well as the businesses.
Alanson then went on to build a huge farmhouse in the area and constructed barns and outbuildings. He owned about 350 acres of land and raised wheat, oats, barley and corn and had a specialty of raising cattle and always kept about 40 head that were always ready for market.
Watertown was growing rapidly in those years and Alanson Boomer became one of the community’s leading citizens. He died in the summer of 1897 at the age of 82, having lived in the community for most all of his life.
So, where was this spectacular home Alanson Boomer constructed? Well, the Watertown Historical Society files state it was later known as the home of Dr. Raymond and Ruth Welbourne, 1729 S. Church St. Dr. Welbourne was a well-known surgeon.
That home was all brick and an amazing one for that mid-1800s era. The bricks were all made from the Boomer’s brick business
The home was later sold and razed as part of the retail development on the south side of the city. The home stood at what generally is now the approximate area of Kwik Trip, Taco Bell and the Holiday Inn Express on South Church Street.
Boomer’s Dam has largely been forgotten since those early years and much of it is now gone except for a low pile of rocks that surface during the dry seasons in some years. It can also cause a little disruption for people canoeing or kayaking upstream at that location.
The dam did pop into the news briefly back in 1967 when it was discussed at a Watertown Common Council meeting as to whether or not it could be restored to raise the level of the river upstream from the dam by about 18 inches. The ideas was to eliminate some of the unsightly weeds, rocks and debris that often accumulate during low level periods. Much of that accumulation was adjacent to the Bethesda Lutheran Homes properties and buildings.
There was some small amount of money available, approximately $3,600, but that plan never took root and what remains of the dam has not been touched.
Boomer Street, which travels east and west on the city’s south side, was named after the Boomer family in recognition of their many contributions to early Watertown.
TLS
