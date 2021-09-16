In Times Square

Old Highway 26 routeLast week I wrote about the late Dan Rullman of Watertown, who was the lead engineer on the State Highway 26 extension from Main Street south to Milwaukee Street, south to the underpass at the Milwaukee Road main line (now Canadian Pacific Rail), and then south to the Rock River bridge crossing near the ShopKo building and Ace Hardware/JoAnn Fabrics store.
That extension of Church Street south included an entirely new route for Highway 26 down to its intersection with I-94 in Johnson Creek and beyond. It was a huge undertaking and since that time some 70 years ago Highway 26 has been expanded several times and most recently the Highway 26 bypass was completed, moving the majority of the through traffic outside the city and around it to the west.
But, what was the route of Highway 26 before the South Church Street route was constructed through the railroad crossing and the Rock River bridge on the city’s south side?
Well, people who have been around our community for most of their lives and are now in their 70s and up, will remember the old route well.
Highway 26 came into town from the north on Church Street and to the north of that some of roadway follows the existing roadbed while other sections were different than today.
The route traveled south on Church Street, through what was primarily a residential neighborhood and then turned east on West Main Street, which was (and still is) also State Highway 19 and 16. It continued east until Third Street and then traveled south on Third Street, crossing the railroad tracks and then leaned to the west on River Drive, where it continued south to where the airport property and today’s Kwik Trip store are located. It crossed where Highway 26 is now located but at that time was an open field, and then went south on today’s Jefferson Road and County Highway Y, mostly along the Rock River down to Johnson Creek.
The old Highway 26 wound its way through residential and commercial areas of Watertown and people who lived near some of the intersections where the road turned, such as Church and Main or Main and Third streets, will always have in their minds the grinding of the gears, the braking, the hard acceleration after a traffic signal, slowing for pedestrians and everything else that comes with high traffic volumes in congested areas.
By the time the new Highway 26 route construction got underway, it was long overdue. Traffic volumes were increasing, truck traffic was increasing in volume and the length of the trucks themselves and railroad traffic was also on the increase.
It’s hard to imagine the traffic mess that would have occurred had the old original route had continued to be followed in today’s era.
That was never going to happen and it’s a long, long time since Highway 26 came through downtown Watertown on the same street at Highway 19 and Highway 16. But three major highways for those six blocks on Main Street would have been a catastrophe today.
Changes in traffic flow occur periodically in all municipalities, but looking back at these changes in Watertown, they really helped shape the future of our community. New areas for retail, industry and residential also occurred because of the highway routing changes.
The next big road project for Watertown is likely to be the complete reconstruction of Main Street (Highways 19 and 16) from about Church and Main streets east to about the renovated and much improved Sharp Corner intersection. That includes total reconstruction of the West Main Street bridge, and will surely cause some short term traffic issues.
When that will occur is anyone’s guess. It’s supposed to happen mid-decade, I believe, but that will be determined by the State Department of Transportation, which will no doubt be funding 80% of the cost. And, that will be in the millions of dollars. But, no question about it, Watertown’s turn is coming.
Stay tuned.
TLS
