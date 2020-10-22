Language, reporting, etc.
The English language is always in a constant state of flux. The spelling of words changes, the definition of some words changes, the style of writing changes, and nowhere is that better known that by looking at newspaper reports from a century or more ago, but you don’t have to go that far back to see how much things have changed.
Even a phrase “sexual orientation” was heavily criticized when it was uttered by Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a recent hearing on her Supreme Court nomination.
But, we’re not delving into politics at this point, but rather the way things have changed as far as writing style and meanings of long forgotten words.
Anyhow, I was recently given a book to read titled “Presidents of War,” which follows the stories of our presidents who served during times of war. The book, written by Michael Beschloss, starts with the Çivil War and continues up to the Vietnam War.
I’m about half way through this lengthy book but it is good reading and captures the reader’s attention.
Throughout those early wars, the language and the quotes were much different than they would be if spoken or written today. As a person who has worked with words most all of his adult life, I find the changes interesting. And, as we all know, the changes continue to this day and will continue as long as the world is around.
So, some months ago, a friend of mine gave me a note about the same topic of how words have changed and to underscore just how much it has changed, she sent along an article from the Watertown Daily Times in 1920 that described a couple’s 50th wedding anniversary celebration and it was done in pretty flowery terms and with nothing but very positive remarks. This is much different than today’s similar announcements where less of the “frill” is normally eliminated.
Because the couple was married in 1870, and the husband was born in the area in 1848, the same year Wisconsin became a state, I’ll use some of that “Golden Wedding” announcement here. I’m sure you’ll find it interesting and you might even know some of the people in this family.
So, here is an edited version:
Mr. and Mrs. Robert N. Potter, prominent and popular residents of the town of Farmington, celebrated their golden wedding on Sept. 18 (1920).
The worthy couple have resided in Jefferson County in the vicinity of Farmington since their marriage on Sept. 17, 1870 and can review a half of a century of domestic felicity with the utmost satisfaction and happiness, having realized the fondest of their early hopes. During those years they have lived in the fullest respect of their neighbors and upon this happy occasion the community in general enders them congratulations and best wishes.
Mr. and Mrs. Potter had made elaborate preparations for the wedding anniversary and their pleasant farm home was the scene of joyous festivities when about 80 relatives, neighbors and friends — many of them from a distance — assembled to participate in the happiness of the event. The happy couple received their guests most cordially and in the warmest spirit of hospitality.
Mr. Potter, although 72-years-old, had built the framework for a large tent under which those present partook of a sumptuous repast in the evening, after which social pleasantries, music and reminiscences of the past made happy the fleeting moments until a late hour when the guests departed, reluctant to leave a fireside where good cheer permeates the atmosphere in so full a measure.
The couple received many beautiful presents, mostly in gold.
Mr. Potter was born in the town of Farmington in 1848 and his wife, Louise Chartier, was born in Canada. She is 67-years-old. They have eight children, all of whom were present.
{The article also listed the children’s names, along with grandchildren and others.}
It concluded with: Both Mr. and Mrs. Potter are enjoying good health and bid fair to celebrate many more anniversaries.
As we read through this anniversary account, we were impressed with the happiness it all portrayed, the unusual language construction and couldn’t help but wonder how much civility happens at anniversaries of the same timeframe today. No doubt there would many political overtones. It’s just too bad but that’s the way it seems to be these days.
I hope you enjoyed reading little step away from the social discourse of today. Close your eyes and you can almost feel like you are there at this special celebration!
TLS
