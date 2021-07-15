In Times Square

Joe Pinkie and horse racingBack a few weeks ago the topic of this column was an old horse racing track located along North Water Street Road, just north of the State Highway 16 bypass.
The original comment came from a friend who said he recalled a track out that way, and he was clear that he was not confused with the Intercounty Fair race track that was located on the city’s south side, near today’s Watertown Municipal Airport and the Watertown Army National Guard facility.
The Intercounty Fair operated from 1904 through 1927 and was highly popular in that era, drawing thousands of people each year, but it was not the one my friend was talking about.
I had not heard about that north side track before, but a little research did confirm the accuracy of those comments.
As I expected might happen, my old friend Joe Pinkie stopped by this past week to talk a bit and he confirmed that was the location for a horse track and said he remembered it well.
Joe said, “Back in the day it was a lot of fun to get out there and visit the horses and their owners.
“But the notion there were horse races out there, isn’t quite accurate, if my memory serves me correctly. It was more of an opportunity to get the horses some exercise and also provided the owners with some chances to ride the horses without having to get out on the roads,” he added.
Joe said he didn’t recall any large seating area for spectators which to me added to the theory that the “track” was more of an exercise area for the horses that called the farm home or for those who were owned by folks in the city and were kept on the farm.
As usual, Joe was in a hurry to meet a couple friends over a cold pint of golden lager, so he left after only a few minutes.
Several people wrote to me about the topic and the recollections of their family’s horse being housed there.
I’ve received a few other comments about the track and the presence of horses at that location. For the record, the property is located approximately on land bordered by today’s highway 16 bypass, North Water Street Road, Silver Creek Road and North Second Street Road.
Harvey Ziemer, a well-known Watertown area farmer, said he recalled years ago the property was owned by Aurelia and Fred Wahl. Aurelia was a sister of Harvey’s father and because of that connection Harvey was sometimes out at the farm.
Harvey said the Wahls sold the farm to Francis Darcey in the 1950s, but, while they still owned it, Harvey said he often thought the barn was kind of “weird” looking because it was really a horse barn that was converted for milking cows, but the family made do with things.
Harvey thought that back in the 1920s and 1930s the Wahls had some horses on the farm and that would also lend credence to the horse track presence.
Harvey recalled that at one time he thought Francis Darcey and his son Joe had considered moving their successful Rent-A-Cow business from the location on Highway 26 north to this property, but for whatever reason that never materialized.
One of the Darcey family members had mentioned to me that Joe always enjoyed horses, but long ago decided a horse racing business was just not in the cards, primarily because of its high expenses and little opportunity for profitability. That was probably a very smart move.
Horse racing sounds like it would be fun, but the cost is simply incredible if your plan is to be in the business rather than as a hobby.
I also heard from several local people who used to own horses, primarily for their children as a large-sized pet in their youth. They all said the horses were kept on the Darcey farm and because of their proximity to the city, it was convenient when they wanted to go out and take a little ride on them.
Today you’ll see horses on farms throughout the area, but there are none out on this parcel of land. Along North Water Street Road, a number of homes and condo developments line the east side and the character of the property has changed.
