Presidential agesFor many of Americans, this was the presidential campaign that lasted longer than any other. From the day President Trump took office, the campaign for the next presidential election was under way.
In the end, Joe Biden carried both the popular vote and the electoral vote and two days ago he was inaugurated as the nation’s 46th president.
I don’t have to tell anyone how bitter and destabilizing this election was, but one thing for sure is that there is a sense of relief that it is over, at least temporarily. It has been brutal to say the least, and with the country evenly divided, my guess is the polarization will continue, but hopefully things will smooth out, at least somewhat, and our elected people can take care of the business at hand.
This week I got thinking about the ages of our presidents and in particular as they pertain to my age.
Throughout most of my life, the presidents were “elder statesmen” in my eyes, but much of that was because of my age in comparison. Then John Kennedy was elected, I was in high school and he seemed almost too young to hold that high office. Still Kennedy and the others that followed were much older than I was at the time.
Then, Donald Trump was 70 when he took office and that was a couple years older than I was at the time. Now, with President Biden in office at age 78 we have two presidents in a row who are older than I am. Hmmmm, this could be the last time that will happen but then who knows.
As I looked at the pictures of all the men who held the office of the presidency, one thing stands out — they age quickly in that position. The hair gets whiter, the face has age wrinkles and overall it takes an incredible toll.
It almost makes a person wonder why these people want to serve in that position, but there’s never a lack of candidates.
Today we have five living former presidents. They are Jimmy Carter, 96; Bill Clinton, 74; George W. Bush, 74; Barack Obama, 59; and Donald Trump, 74. This is the fifth time in our nation’s history that there have been five living past presidents.
Will they all get together for a photo somewhere down the road? I doubt it.
Christmas decorationsSome people in our community have been asking if there’s any progress on getting new Christmas decorations in downtown Watertown in time for the 2021 holiday season. Various groups have indicated an interest in getting the biggest stumbling block — financing them —take care of and progress is being made in that area.
The Watertown Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Watertown, WI 53094, will be holding donated funds in a separate account so if you’re interested in offering some money for that project, that’s a way to do it.
Melissa Lampe and her board on the Watertown Main Street program are currently looking at design options and also the logistics of getting new decorations that will fit the existing street lights, look great, meet height restrictions and are within a basic budget. That’s no small task and progress is being made.
It’s a little early to tell and lots of work remains before new ones can be purchased, including the raising of enough money to cover the costs, but in various discussions it appears this project will be a “go” in time for Christmas 2021.
Main Street will be completely reconstructed, including the downtown Main Street bridge, in seven to eight years and that is also a factor in this whole project.
So, as you can see, what seems to be a simple “pick out the decorations and hang them at Christmas” project, it’s not that easy.
More information should be available on that project in the coming weeks. The downtown folks are working hard to find good options, and various groups in the community are also poised to place money in the foundation account for this purpose.
This is just another step toward creating a beautiful and dynamic downtown Watertown. While a lot of progress has been made in the last couple of years, there is much more yet to come. Together we’ll make it all happen!
TLS
