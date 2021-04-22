In Times Square

Back to the firehouse
A couple weeks ago I wrote about the razing of the former Firehouse Lanes Bar & Grill, which is imminent. Work should proceed in the coming days or weeks and some of the demolition equipment is already on the site.
That building has a rich heritage as a six-lane bowling establishment as well as a bar and grill, but long before that it played a critical role in the city’s fire department history.
In the past column, I focused primarily on the bowling history at that location, and today I’ll give a brief overview of the building’s first use — that of a fire department station.
Watertown’s early history was marked by a number of disastrous fires, which caused huge amounts of damage. They were often the result of buildings in that early era being constructed of wood and with little concern for the many fire safety regulations and systems that are commonplace today.
Adding to the situation was the fact that in its early years Watertown didn’t have a city-operated fire department and those efforts were handled primarily by volunteers with only the simplest of equipment.
The Pioneer Fire Co. was the first one established in the city and became active in 1859. Different locations were considered and in use but it’s location for many years was on the east side of Rock River near Madison Street.
Then in 1876 the Phoenix Fire Co. was established and the location of this new fire department was at 127 N. Water St., most recently known as Firehouse Lanes Bar & Grill.
This early photo shows the building when it was used as the home of the Phoenix Fire Company, located on the east end of O’Connell Street at North Water Street.
The fire house was actually partly built on 30 feet of right-of-way of O’Connell Street from North Water Street east toward the Rock River. Later, in 1886, the city agreed to have a stable constructed at the engine house to keep the horses right where the fire apparatus was located. The cost of that project was $1,495.
From the beginning, the Pioneer and Phoenix fire companies argued and fought with each other as to which company had the best equipment, which of them could get to the fires first, which was most efficient, and almost everything else.
There were contests to see which of the two pieces of fire apparatus was most effective. The Phoenix engine was a Silsby and the Pioneer engine was an Ahrens model.
Early records shows the animosity between the departments, and here’s just one snippet from a report in 1876 that will give you an idea of how they felt about each other.
The report said, “Ever since the Phoenix Fire company was organized and they moved into the new firehouse on the west side, we knew those dumb Irishmen thought they were a better fire company than we, the Pioneer Company, the original Watertown fire company, was.
“The Phoenix guys were always bragging about how their pumper, a Silsby machine using a rotary pump, could get up steam and throw water before our piston-pump Ahrens. They always made a point of letting the people know that they were the first on the scene (many times they were not, but they said nothing about that) and we, the Pioneer Company, being composed of fine, modest men, never bragged about our expertise.”
The battles continued for some time and included water pumping competition and much more.
If you’re interested in more information, take a look at the Watertown Historical Society’s web site at http://www.watertownhistory.org/.
Also, I had a recent conversation with Dave Schroeder, who is president of Watertown Investment and Redevelopment Co. LLC, owner of the Firehouse building, and he said there have been a number of comments as to why the building is being razed rather than repaired and used for some new purpose.
He said the condition and location of the building combine to make it impossible for any kind of renovation project. The building is in poor condition and no amount of money could make it useable again. In addition, the building faces away from the river, just the opposite of the river focus. This just happens to be one of those buildings that is not salvageable for any kind of business. While it is an interesting thought, some buildings just can’t be salvaged and this is one of them.
