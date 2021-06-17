In Times Square

PASSENGER RAIL IN WATERTOWN?
A recently announced 15-year plan for expansion of Amtrak service targets Madison as one of the areas under strong consideration.
And, if Madison gets service, it will be through Watertown, making it likely we’d have passenger train stops here.
The plan is ambitious and it does hinge on how much of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan gains approval in Congress. Some form of an infrastructure plan is sure to be approved so it’s a matter of waiting to see just how much of those funds will go to Amtrak. Both Democrats and Republicans support more money for infrastructure, but the amount approved will dictate what, if any, service will come to Madison and likely also to Watertown.
The 15-year plan calls for the Hiawatha service which currently operates seven trains in each direction daily between Chicago and Milwaukee, to be expanded to offer service to Green Bay, Eau Claire and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
The current Hiawatha line is one of the most popular on the Amtrak network with nearly 1 million passengers a year up until the pandemic hit and is likely to return to those levels now that full service has been restored.
The idea of getting passenger service to our state’s capital has been discussed for decades and it became close to a reality several times — once under the leadership of Gov. Tommy Thompson, and more recently when Gov. Jim Doyle secured about $800 million in federal money for that expansion. However, when Gov. Scott Walker was elected, he returned the federal money and the project was halted.
With the renewed emphasis on improving America’s infrastructure and also the strong support for improving the environment, there is once again a chance to get passenger rail to Madison.
The tracks are there but need substantial improvements, including new rail, better road crossings, new safety technology, station construction and much more. It’s not simple and it’s not free, but it does have strong support from the mayors of communities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, St. Paul, Minneapolis and others.
Along with these prospects a separate group is working hard on getting Amtrak to operate a second Empire Builder long-distance train from Chicago to Minneapolis. Amtrak currently operates one train a day between Chicago, the Twin Cities and out to Seattle, but this second one would operate on a different time of day and terminate in Minneapolis.
Much of the preliminary environmental work for this second train has been completed and reports say this expansion could begin as soon as 2024.
Will all these potential expansions come into being? Time will tell, but it is heavily dependent on the size of the infrastructure bill that is getting debated in Washington.
If the expansion comes into being, and that’s a big “if,” there will be an interesting discussion on where the station should be located in Watertown. When the expansion was last considered under the Doyle administration, the former Pick ‘n’ Save property in the Watertown Square Shopping complex off of South Church Street was eyed. And, that may be the preferred location again. It is near the center of town and there is ample parking there.
Madison has long discussed where a station stop should be located and as political as that city is, finding a site will be a real project. Some want the train to end at the airport while others believe it should be downtown and close to the university.
Time will tell.
CRAFTERS ARE NEEDED
The folks working on this year’s craft fair at the Watertown Riverfest celebration are reporting they could use some more vendors. After the pandemic of last year, some vendors have decided to “retire” from the hobby and others have been a bit unsure as to whether or not they will be involved.
But, this should be a huge year for attendance, given that the festival was canceled a year ago because of the pandemic.
Making application to be a vendor is easy. All you need to do is go to this web site: http://www.watertownriverfest.com/events/ and complete the form. Someone from the committee will be back to you and help make things work for you.
Crafters in past years have done quite well at the festival and that should not be surprising with 5,000 to 8,000 people on the grounds on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival when the fair is held.
So, if you are a crafter or you know someone who is, get this web site to them and encourage them to participate.
Nearly 100 vendors are at the festival each year and the Riverside Park Island is a perfect spot for a little stroll along the booths.
Also, in the coming days, distribution of the colorful poster and the brochures for Riverfest should start making their appearance at locations throughout the area. All the printing is done and now it’s distribution time.
This year’s Watertown Riverfest will be Aug. 12-15 at Riverside Park.
