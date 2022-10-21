In Times Square

Some months ago I wrote a few columns about horse racing in early Watertown. In around 1910 when the Inter-County Fair was held for some years on Watertown’s south side, harness racing was one of the popular events at the fair.
The fair back in those days was held at the approximate location of the present day Wisconsin Army National Guard Armory and it drew huge crowds. The old Interurban even had a branch line constructed from the depot where Tire-Rific is now located on South Second and Market streets all the way out to the fairground. Special trains were operated from Beaver Dam and Fort Atkinson in to the city and thousands of people came year after year.
But, in my columns there was some mention of a horse track located just north of the city limits on the east side of North Water Street and north of today’s highway 16 bypass.
The information was kind of sketchy but some old timers had vague recollections of horses being kept there and a rudimentary race track also constructed.
Well, Matt Brody, another reader of this column, and a person who regularly researches Watertown history, in recent days sent along an article he found while paging through microfilm of century old papers. The article, written in mid-summer of 1874, and appearing in the Watertown Democrat, confirmed the other race track.
The article was a detailed and lengthy description of a race track in the city and was accompanied by a sizeable advertisement on the official opening of the track on the Fourth of July in that year.
The article in the July 2 edition of the Democrat, said, “The new and splendid Driving Park in the third ward—located a trifle over a mile from Main Street—is so far completed as to be ready for use, and the little that remains to be done can easily be finished before the Fourth of July when the grand inauguration will take place, in connection with the festivities of our national anniversary.
“The track itself is in splendid condition for racing, being wide, smooth, even and hard. It has been surrounded with a high substantial fence, a stand has been erected, several wells sunk, supplying an abundance of pure fresh water and all other facilities supplied for making this popular resort pleasant, comfortable and convenient. It may now safely be pronounced the best of anything of the kind in this part of the state.”
A map of Watertown from the 1870s showed the Third Ward as being on the north and northeast side of the city and that would also lend credence that this would be the location of the horse racing I wrote about months ago but didn’t have much detail. The intercounty fair, which came into existence in the early 1900s was in the seventh ward which encompassed much of the city’s south side.
The article said the very first races were conducted at the end of June in 1874 and although the track was not completely finished, “large numbers of the patrons of the turf came in from the neighboring countryside and there was a large general turnout from the city, with a sprinkling of ladies.”
I’ll continue with this new information on the horse track on the north edge of the city in next week’s column, but this find by Matt certainly confirmed the location of the track on the north side in more detailed terms than the past articles.
Watertown back in the 1870s was a rapidly growing community and boasted a population of about 7,500 people. Horse racing no doubt had a great appeal in those days long gone by.
