In Times Square

More details on mud tavern
Last week’s article finished up the discussion on the Plank Road which in the mid-1800s was extended from Watertown west to Portland and beyond. But, there always seems to be more information to tell.
As part of that article I mentioned The Mud Tavern, but the exact location of that entertainment center for the early pioneers was incorrectly described. Further research by John Kaliebe, a local resident who enjoys researching Watertown’s history of long ago, pointed out the tavern was located on the west side of Watertown and not in Portland.
The tavern’s official name was Der Freischuetz, but it was commonly known to the early settlers as The Mud Tavern.
From some of the historical comments on the tavern it was a pretty wild and crazy place at times and problems often emerged from evenings of revelry.
A report in a 1928 issue of The Milwaukee Journal said, “One more landmark of pioneers days in Wisconsin was erased when the Mud Tavern on the western outskirts (of Watertown) was torn down last week.
“The timbers of the old hostelry which once rang with the merry-making of pioneers who stopped off on their way from Milwaukee met the ignominious end of being cut up for firewood.
“In the early days the road leading to this tavern at certain seasons of the year was almost impossible, on account of a long stretch of mud, and the building was constructed principally of clay and mud from which the tavern was given its name.
“The tavern was built in the 1840s and was for many years a great resort not only for travelers but for city people.”
From some of the historical information it appears the Mud Tavern was located somewhere west of the present intersection of Main and Dayton streets.
One of the early descriptions of the property said, “At the rear of the inn there was a large barn for the teams of the travelers who put up there for the night. To the west of the tavern was a large park, targets, bowling alleys, bandstands and picnic grounds. A short distance east was a brewery and just east of the tavern was the toll gate for using the Plank Road.
“The tavern and its surroundings were well equipped with everything to make things lively for pioneer travelers and for many years it enjoyed a large patronage.”
Then, some additional history mentioned that at the corner of Dayton and West Main streets, in 1852 William Bucheit and Charles Reidinger opened a small brewery and it was called the Plank Road Brewery. Then, in 1865 the brewery was purchased by Friedrich Schwartz of Milwaukee who brewed weiss beer, also known wheat beer. Production there continued until 1867 when the business closed.
Later the buildings were used as a glue factory before burning to the ground in 1871.
Back when the brewery first opened the Watertown Gazette said the beer, “in all respects will be superior to any other in the market and is warranted to be a pure, healthy and pleasant beverage.”
Another commentary in the Gazette said, “up to 1866 Mud Tavern presented a creditable appearance and had to the north and west of it one of the best kept flower and fruit gardens in the state. Since then, the tavern changed hands many times, and usually a pretty rough class of people attended the various “socials” given there.”
When the Mud Tavern was razed the Gazette also said it was the last relic of pioneer times west of the Rock River in Watertown but added two others remained east of the river. One was the historic Boston House, which included a large dance hall. It was located at the intersection of Concord and Oconomowoc avenues, just south of the power house.
The other one was two miles east of the city on the left side of Oconomowoc Road (likely the present highway 16 East).
The pioneer days of the 1840s and 1850s must have been pretty interesting and full of all kinds of entertainment. Lots of crazy things happened at the taverns in that early era. Things are much tamer today!
TLS
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.