In Times Square

Watertown athlete recalled
Local sports followers, especially those retirement age and older, will remember the name Mike Mullen, who was an outstanding sports star while a student at Watertown High School back in the 1950s.
Mike died on the Fourth of July in Seymour, Wis., according to an obituary account which was forwarded to me by a friend who lives in the Seymour area.
Mike was born in Watertown and was part of the family that owned Mullen’s Dairy for decades.
He worked at the store throughout his youth years and while in high school was an outstanding athlete in several sports.
Mike was a starter on the 1956 football team that went 9-0 and he often said that team would have been the state football champions had a state championship in that sport been held back then.
He also was a starter on the 1957 basketball team that went 9-3 and was ranked 9th in the state. He averaged 25 points a game that year. And, true to his abilities Mike was also the starting center fielder for the Gosling baseball team that won the state championship in 1955.
His athletic abilities resulted in a full scholarship in basketball at Marquette University, but after one year he transferred to Ripon College, where was an elite player and later was inducted into the college’s hall of fame.
After getting his teaching degree, Mike was at Reeseville and then Seymour, where he was a coach in baseball, football, basketball and softball for decades.
Summers you’d often see Mike playing on the Watertown Cardinals semi-pro team. He fondly recalled a Cardinal win over Ashippun when he went 6 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and 14 runs batted in. That’s a big statistic!
Services for this Watertown sports star were scheduled for this morning at St., Edward Catholic Church in Mackville. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and three children.
Riverfest raffle tickets
The 2022 edition of Watertown Riverfest, the 35th celebration, is fast approaching and, as you read this, it’s just 34 days away from the opening day.
The most important part to the financial success of the festival is, of course, the weather. Without good weather, all the advance planning that dates back nearly a full year cannot alone guarantee financial success.
But, huge Riverfest raffle sales can play a key role in the financial success of the event.
The festival’s raffle pays out about $15,500 in winning tickets and it’s always the hope of the committee that at least this much can be raised with raffle ticket sales in advance of the event, and then each ticket sold at the four-day event will mean $2 in profits.
A number of bars, restaurants and other business establishments are selling the tickets right now, and there’s also a sizable group of people who are selling the tickets on an individual basis.
So, if you have the opportunity or have been asked to support the festival through the purchase of tickets, respond positively.
Remember, if you attend the state fair, Summerfest or the Dodge or Jefferson County fairs, you’re likely going to pay an admission charge and more if you want to see some top musical acts. Here at Riverfest, admission is free and all the concerts are free as well.
So look at the raffle tickets as a way to support this free event, and purchase some that can be looked at as being in lieu of the admission and show tickets you would normally spend in other venues.
Now that the Fourth of July celebration is over, the focus will be on the Riverfest celebration, and buying some raffle tickets will show your support and keep the festival on solid financial grounds.
TLS
