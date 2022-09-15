GOBBLER THEATER ON THE BLOCK
The Gobbler Theater, for decades one of the best known venues, not only Johnson Creek where it is located, but also throughout Jefferson County and all of southern Wisconsin for that matter, is back in the news.
And, this time it’s once again for sale, following the death a little over a year ago of owner Dan Manesis. It is now being offered for sale by commercial real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield Boerke.
The Gobbler Supper Club was the first use of this building and it was designed and constructed for that purpose by Clarence Hartwig of Hartwig turkey fame. That was back in 1969 and since that time the restaurant has had several owners and different uses.
All of that and more is included a detailed article by Wisconsin State Journal staffer Barry Adams with photography by John Hart of the State Journal staff and who for many years was the photographer at the Watertown Daily Times.
Barry and John gave quite a narrative and coupled with a number of photos it brought back memories for many of those who enjoyed being entertained at the venue.
The Gobbler Restaurant and the adjacent hotel, located on the hill at the southwest corner of State Highway 26 and Interstate 94 in Johnson Creek, closed in 1992 and since that time it has had several owners and different restaurant themes until Dan purchased the property for a music venue.
Among the owners were Daryl Spoerl and Marvin Havill, auto dealers from the Fort Atkinson area, and well known Jefferson attorney Ray Krek. They purchased the property and spent a lot of money on upgrades. It was used by several restaurant concepts, but none caught fire and it eventually closed.
Barry, a good friend and a resident of Watertown for many years, recalled in the article that at one point a native American casino was being considered at that location. There was fairly strong interest in the casino locating there, but in the end, the Jefferson County Board voted against the proposal.
Shortly after that, the idea of a strip club for the facility was also floated, but it was quickly shot down by the village board.
By 2009 an auction was held and people wanting a bit of nostalgia were eager bidders for some items, but the building itself drew no interest.
Then in 2014 Milwaukee area entrepreneur Dan Manesis purchased the property for $635,000 with a strong vision. He immediately began a complete renovation and changed it into a music venue that brought the likes of Kentucky Headhunters, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lorrie Morgan, Ronnie Milsap and loads of other country acts.
It was a big draw for country music fans, had excellent sound and lighting and there wasn’t a bad seat among its just over 400 individual seats. Most performances were sold out. With Manesis’s death, the place has been returned to the market and, if you have the resources, it sounds as if the theater could be up and running in short order.
It will be interesting to see what happens next for this facility, which has played a big role in the history of this area.
Barry’s article was complemented by John Hart photos of the famous circular bar, art-deco wallpaper, the seating area, artist lounges and a display of memorabilia from the early Gobbler restaurant days.
I can remember back in the early 1970s when a group of us would travel to the Gobbler on weekends to hear Dick Spillman bat out familiar tunes with a solid backup band. He was a huge draw and, after a dinner, people flocked to the lower level music area. He had quite the voice.
For some years I owned a piece of Gobbler memorabilia, or at least Clarence Hartwig memorabilia. I owned a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, white exterior, red leather interior that was purchased new by Clarence and after his death was sold to a friend of mine. Later I purchased it and held it for some 20 years before selling it a couple years ago.
Yep, those were the days.
TLS
