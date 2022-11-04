In Times Square

Trip to Door County
Every year about this time we take a little vacation up to Door County with a group of friends and, no matter the weather, it’s always a good time.
This year we had spectacular weather, for the most part it was sunny and in the 60s, and the colors of the leaves were the best in many, many years. The red, yellow and golden leaves against the blue sky and the even brighter waters of Lake Michigan are spectacular and memorable.
We used to come up on a weekend in late October, but with all of us now retired,
we’ve started going up on weekdays. Hotel rates are less expensive and easier to find, the shopping is not as crowded, restaurants are more accommodating and overall it’s an ideal experience.
This year we noticed a couple interesting things, one of which is highly visible here in Watertown and pretty much anywhere in the state for that matter, and that is the lack of employees.
We went to one of our favorite places just north of Egg Harbor for breakfast and the place is open year round and the parking lot always overflowing. Well, this time the lot was empty and we saw the owner outside and she explained, “We had to close Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays because we just couldn’t find enough staff to keep it open.”
That theme resonated in many places throughout Door County, and it no doubt gets more acute once the high school and college students return to school. Shortened days and shortened hours are getting more necessary all the time, especially after Labor Day.
Another thing we noticed was the accelerating level of new construction in the communities and also the rural areas throughout Door County.
Many readers will be familiar with the Alpine Golf Course which features 36 holes, some of which are quite unique and many of the views are simply spectacular at they overlook the bay.
Well, this year, as we drove on a county road from the Landmark Resort down to Egg Harbor, we noticed the golf course on the west side had become overgrown instead of groomed for golf.
When we stopped for a sandwich we asked if there wasn’t enough golf to keep all 36 holes operating and the answer was a simple one—golf is not as profitable as the beautiful real estate overlooking Green Bay. That area is slated to be a large condominium development in the near future.
Then, when you go down to the little village of Egg Harbor there always was a gas station right on highway 42. We could fuel up before heading back to Watertown and also walk down to get a newspaper or two early each morning. And, of course there was a bakery nearby which was also a regular stop before heading back to the condo. Well, the gas station is gone and so is the bakeshop and lots of construction is going on with a large sign proclaiming, you guessed it, a large condominium development.
As we traveled around this beautiful peninsula we saw other condominium developments underway, and we couldn’t help but wonder who will staff all the places the visitors come up to enjoy, i.e., the restaurants, the bars, the retail shopping experience, the state parks, and so much more.
And, then, there’s the question of whether or not Door County can gradually be overbuilt like so many other tourist locations have been in the past. I’m sure the locals are wondering that exact question.
It is a precious part of Wisconsin and regular visitors hope that special “feel” will continue for years and years to come.
A visit to Door County, no matter what the season, is simply refreshing and a person can’t help but come back charged up for the projects that lie ahead on their platter of things to do.
