In Times Square

THE FAMILY GATHERS
A couple weeks ago we enjoyed a rare weekend when our entire family was here in Watertown enjoying the old hometown and having an opportunity for our five grandchildren to play and interact together.
What a wonderful weekend it was.
With one son and his family living in Dallas and the other in Kaukauna, it is seldom that all four of the adults and their children can converge here at the same time.
The three boys from Dallas, Grant, 10; Cole, 8; and Connor, nearly 3, were all here with Mom and Dad and had a wonderful time. Usually our job is to keep them busy, but as it goes these days they were the ones keeping us busy. After a couple days with us, the two big boys went to a summer camp in southern Wisconsin and when they came back, just a couple days before heading back to Dallas, they had plenty of experiences to talk about.
The camp was the first experience of that nature for the boys and I’m sure it won’t be the last one! Clearly they enjoyed every minute of the camp.
The Dallas children’s other grandparents also live in Watertown and, as a result, their time was split between the two families and that heightened even more the overload of fun and experiences.
Our other family lives in Kaukauna and our granddaughter Anya is now 8 and she had a lot in common with Grant and especially Cole. And, Owen, who just turned 6 a couple days ago, assimilated right in with them as well. Everybody has things to show and talk about.
It’s amazing to watch these fast growing grandchildren interact with each other on a wide range of topics. It was truly a joy for us.
One of the highlights of the weekend was when everyone was together at our house and my mother, their great grandmother, was there to share in the activities. Great grandma was filled with smiles that day as the kids spent some quality time with her.
The older grandkids were especially interested in old photos of the family, and how all of us have changed over the years. They were inquisitive about my great grandmother and her photos. She was near 100 when she died, and the kids were fascinated that this lady was their great great great grandmother! We were pleasantly surprised that the boys were interested in genealogy and the generations that preceded them. As they get older, we hope that interest and enthusiasm continues to grow!
We did get most of the grandkids over to the Watertown Family Aquatic Center one of the days and it was a pretty exciting afternoon in the sun. The zero-depth pool worked perfectly for the kids, who were of varying heights and varied swimming skills. And, like typical grandkids, it was a “project” getting them out of the water. It was the same when we went a block or two away to Chamberland. They had no interest in leaving.
Each of these grandchildren has some special talents and skills and it was overwhelming to us as they shared those things with the others. They were one big, happy family and it took only minutes for that bonding to take place.
And, then, in what seemed like “the blink of an eye,” we were saying our goodbyes and getting hugs from each of the grandkids and the promise we’d all meet again and soon.
But, those “reunions” get more and more difficult as the grandkids get older and get involved in activities both inside and outside of school, and all the parents are also loaded with responsibilities.
Still, we wouldn’t trade that weekend for anything in the world. Those tiny babies are growing up so quickly right before our eyes and their growth waits for no one so we take every opportunity we can to enjoy them.
Many parents, grandparents and great grandparents who read this column will either fondly recall these special times, or could very well be right in the midst of them as we are.
TLS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.