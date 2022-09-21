THE PLANK ROAD
Some weeks ago I got into one of my periodic discussions with an old friend of mine who knows Hubbleton history well and actually lives over that way. He always has good history stories of the area.
In the discussion he mentioned remembering when State Highway 16 reconstructed years ago that he was there when some of the old planks from the Plank Road were dug up and removed before a new road bed was constructed.
I challenged that with him, but he was absolutely certain the Plank Road eventually did extend west of Watertown to Hubbleton, Portland, Waterloo, Sun Prairie and into Madison.
I had some knowledge of the Plank Road from Milwaukee to Watertown, but was not aware that it had been extended further westward in ensuing years, but my friend was adamant.
I’m guessing the project that involved reconstruction of the highway, along the old roadbed of the Plank Road must have occurred in the 1950s or possibly 1960s and that would match with his and my ages, where we could have memories of that kind of project.
Well, once I got back home, I made a note to see if there is any documented history about the Plank Road being extended west of Watertown.
I did find some information on that topic, and I contacted our local historian Ken Riedl, who at first was stumped about that revelation. That doesn’t happen often to Ken. But, in some research, he did find a little information that the road did actually exist.
But first, back to the beginning of the Plank Road, the section that started in Milwaukee and went west to Watertown.
Transportation from Milwaukee to Watertown in the 1830s and early 1840s was difficult at best until the Plank Road was completed, linking these two major cities in the state of Wisconsin.
Remember, it was in 1836 that Timothy Johnson first settled here on the banks of the Rock River as it exited Watertown on the south side near where the Bethesda property is located.
Until that huge project was undertaken, travel to and from Milwaukee from here was via old Indian trails with some minor improvements. It was harsh and difficult to say the least.
In 1937 a wagon road was cleared through the brush and trees and while that marked a major improvement, it was clearly not good enough for these two major cities.
A Plank Road going west was first mentioned in 1844, when a road was proposed from Milwaukee to Prairieville, now known as Waukesha. That proposal didn’t gain much suppor, but two years later the first of 133 Plank Road charters was granted by the territorial legislature. The road was authorized to be constructed of “timber and planks to form a hard, smooth and even surface” from Milwaukee to Watertown or any part of the way.
In the ensuing year, there were starts and stops to the project, due primarily to the shortage of financial commitments.
Then in February of 1848 extensive rains came to the area and the dirt roads became nearly impassable, virtually cutting of business between these two cities. Well, that was just the needed push and suddenly $300,000 in stock in the Madison, Watertown and Milwaukee Plank Road Co. was secured and the project got underway.
Initial grading took place in the spring of that year with the planks being cut and placed that fall. White Oak was the preferred wood used along the roadbed.
By 1849, 10 miles of roadbed had been constructed from Milwaukee west and the portion between Watertown and Oconomowoc was graded. By the end of 1850, 38 miles of road was installed and in June of 1853 it was completed to Watertown.
The Road was 58 miles long and was the longest in Wisconsin at the time. The time it took to bring goods between Watertown and Milwaukee was dramatically reduced to about three days.
That’s about enough for today, I’ll continue a bit on the Milwaukee-Watertown segment next week before continuing a bit with the story from Watertown toward Madison. That later extension had more limited information, but it is still interesting.
More to come!
TLS
