MORE ON REVALUATION
Last week I wrote about a topic that is near and dear to property owners in the City of Watertown — the revaluation of all property, which is now in its final stages, and today I will touch on the topic a little more.
The revaluation is required when the city’s overall assessed valuation of all property falls below 90% of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimates of fair market values in two consecutive years.
Revaluations can take place more often, but typically not until they are required by state law.
The new proposed assessed values arrived at homes in Watertown last week Friday, by coincidence the same day I wrote that the new values had been established but notices to homeowners had not yet arrived in the mail. It was the first revaluation in the city since 2012.
Then, just a couple days later, on Monday, the “open book” process took place at the municipal building. That seems far too short a notice for the property.
As it turns out, the company hired to do our revaluation should have had those new assessment notices in the mail weeks ago, but I’m guessing their work, for whatever reason, wasn’t completed in time.
I stopped down for the “open book” process on Monday and asked a few questions to learn a bit more about the process. Two people from the assessment company were present to answer questions. There was always a small line of people waiting to talk with the assessment officials and overall the questions seemed to be answered satisfactorily.
But, because the notice was so late, and the average person had so little time to prepare questions for the revaluation people, the city has established a second “open book” meeting for anyone in the city to ask questions about their new assessments. That second open book will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 10, again from 10 a.m. to noon and assessment officials will be present.
With something this important, the second open book meeting does make sense, but to be more accommodating, a session later in the day, say 4 to 6 p.m., would be worth considering for the future.
There were a lot of big eyes when the new assessments were sent to individual homeowners. The percentage of increase was substantial this time around with the average residential home increasing by about 5%.
That’s a huge increase, but at the same time you’d have to live under a rock to not know the selling price of homes in Watertown has skyrocketed.
What these higher assessments mean to your property tax bill in November is yet to be determined and major factors affecting your property taxes will be how much money is levied for each taxing body, the amount of money the state will provide to local governments and, of course, the new assessments will be a factor, although not as big of a one as many believe. With the average increase at 5%, people with increases substantially lower than that on a percentage basis will see some benefit while those with substantially more than that will likely see a higher tax.
All in all, the new assessment was badly needed and in fact it might have been better had it been conducted a year or two earlier so the increases were not as sharp.
Just bear in mind that with everyone’s assessments sharply higher, the tax rates will drop accordingly.
Also, later this year, before the assessments are made final for the December tax bills, there will be a chance for anyone to challenge these assessments at the annual meeting of the board of review. In that scenario, it is the responsibility of the individual property owner to present information as to why his or her assessment should be reduced.
And, the board at times does reduce assessments if facts presented justify it.
The board of review will be in session at the municipal building on Monday, Sept. 26, starting at 10 a.m. The decisions of that board will be final unless they are contested in a court setting.
