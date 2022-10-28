In Times Square

Last week’s column was about an old horse racing track on the north side of the city, dating back to the 1870s. I had written about this track some months ago, but the information was a bit “hazy” at best and it appeared the track was more of a place where horses could get a little exercise but short of an actual trace track.
Well, an article from the July 2, 1874 issue of the Watertown Democrat reported otherwise, in that a full track, complete with stands for the audience and more was indeed located on the north fringe of Watertown, just beyond where the Highway 16 bypass is located today, and also east of the Watertown Country Club property.
Last week I wrote briefly about the original race which was held in late June, a few days before the official inaugural races.
The Democrat reported of that first race, “The day was superb. Though the sky was cloudless a steady breeze cooled the air and moderated the mid-afternoon sun.
“Following the usual talk and delay on these occasions, the race was entered on in earnest. E. W. Barnard of (the town of Summit), L. F. Rowell of Oconomowoc and S. G. Roper of Watertown were chosen judges. Charles Clifford of Jefferson was the referee.”
Two horses were in the first heat—Black Weasel, owned by Patrick Kennedy of Watertown, and Black Prince, owned by N. Grafton of Sun Prairie. The first mile heat was won by Black Weasel in 8:07, Black Prince took the second heat with a time of 8:30. He way outdistanced his rival and won he purse of $100.
That race was followed by a “lively scrub contest” between four horses. They were Bay Charlie, owned by H. Jennings; Kimbell Jack, owned by L. F. Rowell; Fly, owned by W. Fay; and Yankee Bill, owned by B. Randall. The first heat was won both heats by a large margin.
After the race, all four horses trotted around the track to the delight of the huge audience.
The article said “The was only an introduction of what seems likely to be a pretty brisk season in the sporting line in this vicinity.”
The paper also noted many professionals were on hand for the inaugural races and most everyone in the crowd was cheering for one of the horses to win.
All in all this had to be not only an exciting weekend but also an exciting season for horse racing fans in Watertown, and it also no doubt drew all kinds of people interested in wagering on their favorite horse.
After all, horse racing and wagering seems to go hand in hand, and especially so back nearly 150 years ago when Watertown was still a very young community.
