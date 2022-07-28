In recent days we took a trip “up north” to visit grandkids who were vacationing in Minocqua and then drove another 150 miles or so to visit some friends who have a beautiful cottage on a small lake near Iron River and only about 15 miles south of stunning Lake Superior.
After we left Minocqua, we followed Highway 51 north until we connected with Highway 2 at Ironwood, Michigan.
At that point we decided to take a short “detour” to Bessemer, Michigan, and then on to Copper Peak, where the largest ski jump facility in the world is located. It’s about 8 miles north of Bessemer.
We were at the ski jump back in the 1970s, when it was relatively new and it was a pretty exciting visit. So, we decided to get back there again for a short visit. This manmade ski jump is at the top of Copper Peak mountain and it’s simply an incredible view.
When you arrive on the grounds, you purchase a ticket that gives you a ride on an 800-foot chairlift that gets you to the base of this jump. From there, typically an 18-story elevator takes you up to the main observation deck. And, after that, if you’re so inclined (and a bit fearless!), you can climb the additional eight stories that take you to the top of the jump where the skiers start their adventure.
We did exactly that the first time back in the 1970s, but this time the elevator was down for repairs so we had the option of climbing each of the nearly 500 steps to reach the peak, or just get on the bottom of the jump and walk up maybe 30-40 steps. We chose the latter. It just didn’t seem logical to climb nearly 500 steps in the strong winds that accompany the jump.
Still, you can get a feel of just how huge the jump is by looking from the bottom early straight up to the top. It’s breathtaking to say the least! And, imagine how it looks in the autumn, the busiest time of the year for the ride to the top.
The run is 469 feet long and is the largest artificial ski jump in the world. It was constructed with over 300 tons of steel and a cost of just over $1 million, and, get this, it sways as much as 18 inches in a brisk wind, all by design!
The first skiing there was done in 1970 and it was just up until 1994, when the competitions that brought skiers from around the world, ended.
Just a couple months ago, the Michigan legislature voted to give the ski owners a $20 million grant to completely refurbish the jump with the hope to resume “ski flying” in 2024. It will be interesting to see if the restoration can get off the ground, but with $20 million it ought to work!
I remember back in the 1970s, when my dear friend, the late Joe Toman, who was sports editor and managing editor of the paper back then, went up to Copper Peak to write a feature about the ski flying championships. It was his coverage of one of those events, complete with a number of photos, that was all I needed to make the trek when I was up in that area.
So, we repeated the visit earlier this July. If you’re ever in that area, it would be worth it to spend an hour or two and make the trek to the top — if the elevator is not being repaired!
The beauty of northern Wisconsin (and Upper Michigan), whether it’s on top of a huge ski jump, dabbling your feet in a clear lake or a tour around some Lake Superior roads, is simply memorable and there’s no question it is above the “stress line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.