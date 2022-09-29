In Times Square

Last week’s column was about the old Plank Road that connected Watertown and Milwaukee back in the 1840s, just a few years after the first white settler, Timothy Johnson, arrived here and set up his first shelter along the banks of the Rock River near the former Bethesda Lutheran Communities corporate headquarters on Hoffmann Drive and soon to be the headquarters for Watertown’s YMCA facility.
Today I’ll start with a little bit on the Plank Road in Watertown. First of all, the toll “booth” on the western end of the Plank Road was located along East Gate Drive just east of the city limits. That building was located along the Rock River, just south of what today is East Gate Drive. The toll booth was part of the home Randy and Gloria Kuckkan owned for many years. Then, some years ago, the Kuckkans demolished the house and built a new home at the same location.
Toll booths were located along the road every 5 miles or so and the funds collected helped pay for maintenance of the road and also profits for the investors.
The Plank Road did not end at that booth, however. Elmer Kiessling, longtime professor of English at Northwestern College and author of the book “Watertown Remembered” offered some information in that publication that was brought to my attention by a good friend and regular reader of this column.
Under the section of the book titled “The Bohemian Settlement,” he wrote, “The Watertown Plank Road ran through the Bohemian Settlement. (That was a small community located just east of the Oconomowoc Avenue bridge, east of the Rock River at that location and north of Oconomowoc Avenue).
“It seems that originally a road had been planned to ascend to the Octagon House Hill from the “Plank Road Bridge” (location of today’s Oconomowoc Avenue bridge), and from there to proceed along what is now Quirk Place to Western Avenue. Quirk Place had already been graded when the plan was abandoned.
“The Plank Road ran north along Concord Avenue to Main Street, continued through town and westward on what is now Main Street to Portland and Waterloo. The western tollgate was located somewhere near the railroad bridge on West Main Street.” (Probably near where the present Kwik Trip is located.)
As for building the Plank Road up the side of Richards Hill, I’m guessing, after a careful look at things, that steep hill option was abandoned.
The Plank Road was a big hit the minute it was opened for traffic. An early ledger from November of 1849 showed traffic coming in to Milwaukee over a three day period included about 17,000 bushels of wheat, 1,800 bushels of barley, 240 bushels of flour, 30 loads of wood and 15 loads of lime.
For that same three day period, the loads going out of Milwaukee to Watertown totaled 129 loads of general merchandise, 48 loads of family goods, 64 loads of lumber, 128 carriages and 188 empty wagons. For the 1840s that was a lot of goods in just a three day period.
In addition that report said stage travel increased dramatically as more and more people wanted to travel for leisure purposes.
As things got more organized, the toll gates were installed. In addition to the gate at the eastern end of Watertown, as mentioned above, some of the gate locations were shown a short distance east of Hartland, and another between Nashotah and Okauchee. They were also located at a spot near the crossing of the Rock River in Ixonia, near Oconomowoc, near the Fox River Bridge in the Waukesha area and other locations along the way.
So, business on the Plank Road was booming and plans were quickly underway to extend this new form of transportation west of Watertown and over to the state capitol in Madison.
I’m out of space for this installment, but will pick up things next week as the Plank Road extension started moving west.
