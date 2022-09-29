In Times Square

Tom Schultz

BACK TO THE PLANK ROAD

Last week’s column was about the old Plank Road that connected Watertown and Milwaukee back in the 1840s, just a few years after the first white settler, Timothy Johnson, arrived here and set up his first shelter along the banks of the Rock River near the former Bethesda Lutheran Communities corporate headquarters on Hoffmann Drive and soon to be the headquarters for Watertown’s YMCA facility.

