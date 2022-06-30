In Times Square

A BEAUTIFUL LIBRARY PROJECT!
A week ago, the renovated and expanded Watertown library was the focus of many residents in the community and surrounding areas, and if you attended the Friday night reception for significant donors and contributors, or the open house on Saturday, you simply had to come away from that experience with nothing short of a “wow" factor!
The expansion and renovation project was long overdue and the finished product is simply stunning and is sure to generate positive comments from anyone who sets foot inside. Even more importantly, users of the library will find it more than just inviting, it will be a regular, peaceful stop in their lives.
Gone is the staid, old traditional look for a library. Everything, from the moment you walk in to the lobby off the South Water Street Parking lot, is light, bright and very enticing. After walking through the expanded project a person really doesn’t want to leave.
Every area has the patron in mind. The color schemes are inviting and the openness that was lacking prior to the project is a key factor in why you can’t help but feel good about this wonderful community project.
In the past couple of weeks, we had family members, our grandchildren, and some friends visit the new facility. Without exception, they were simply overwhelmed by the beauty, the openness, the functionality and the warmth the entire project has. It simply makes you want to be a regular visitor to this community asset.
While every part of this project is beautiful and so user friendly, the children’s section really does stand out. Books are displayed in an inviting manner that just wasn’t possible with the space constrictions before the expansion.
But, more than that, there are games, stuffed animals, wall and floor opportunities for interaction, and it’s generally an area that is filled with smiles and giggles of children enjoying their special place.
As most people know, reading is the basis for success in school and life, and this children’s section is a huge motivation for the young people to find books to take home and read or perhaps just sit in a corner and read right there in the building.
The children’s area is called “TalkReadPlay Center” and it was specifically made possible by a major gift from the Greater Watertown Health Foundation.
Another benefit of the expansion project is the location of several meeting rooms that can be reserved for community groups. Watertown doesn’t have enough meeting rooms and offering these to community groups as they are available is another important need that was built into the plans. The rooms are of varying sizes to accommodate everything from small to large groups.
The library expansion project has been a longtime goal of Peg Checkai, our city librarian, and it took a great deal of time, effort and strong community support to bring it to fruition. Peg shepherded it through a number of obstacles and then led the effort for strong community support through financial gifts. She also has an active board of directors that played a key role in this success.
I was impressed to see the many individual areas of the addition that have the names of significant donors on them, all of which shows the strong and broad community support for the beautiful area.
The library expansion and renovation is part of a bolder downtown renovation plan that is really taking shape across the street with the development of the Bentzn Family Town Square. Construction there is well under way and is yet another dynamic change in our city’s downtown.
Both of these projects bring to mind a comment by Rob Marchand, chairman of the redevelopment authority, at the groundbreaking for the Town Square some weeks ago. Marchand said the Town Square is a shining example of what can happen when those in the community work together for a common goal.
If you have not been to the renovated and expanded library as of yet, make it a point to get to this destination soon. Even if you are not a regular library user, you will find it will be well worth the visit and will likely result in you coming back again and again. And, while you’re there, take a look at the progress being made across the street at the Town Center project.
Citizens of Watertown, you can be proud of these two accomplishments, made possible only through strong community supporters and benefactors.
TLS
