In Times Square

NEW ASSESSMENTS IN CITY
A complete revaluation of all property in the city has been underway in recent months and tentative new assessed values have been placed on most, if not all, of the residential properties in Watertown.
New assessed values are popping up on the land records web sites of Dodge and Jefferson counties. I happened to be looking for an assessment on a particular property in Watertown, when I noticed the 2021 and 2022 assessments. It was interesting to say the least. I’m expecting individual homeowners will be receiving a notice of their tentative assessment changes in the mail in the near future.
Watertown was forced by state law to undergo a complete revaluation a year or two ago when the assessed values fell to more than 10 percent below market values for two consecutive years. That was when the process started.
Watertown’s last assessment was in 2012 and while at that time there were a lot of people concerned at what might happen to their property taxes, in the end, for most people, it was not a significant difference.
For this assessment, city records show there will be an “open book” at the assessor’s office on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, where residents can look at the proposed new assessments of any property in the city. Few people will show up, if the past is any indicator, but those who do will no doubt want to compare their assessment with that of their neighbors to see if there is a discrepancy worthy of an appeal.
Then, on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., the city’s board of review will meet on any formal requests for a review of a particular property. It will be the property owner’s responsibility to show why he or she believes the assessment is incorrect. Showing comparable properties with varying assessments is the normal route for an appeal.
I did a cursory look at the new assessments on a few properties, and this is anecdotal only, but the couple of single-family home assessment increases I checked were in the neighborhood of 30%. A couple duplex properties that I looked up showed increases in the neighborhood of 15%. But, again, each individual property will be affected by differing percentages.
For the most part, the new assessment placed on properties will stand unless changed by the board of review. Then, in December, the new assessments will be used to determine taxes.
But, don’t be overly concerned at this point. If everyone has a higher assessment (and that will likely be the case, especially giving the skyrocketing price of home sales in recent years), the tax rate is sure to drop.
Then, of course, you have to factor in the new tax levies the local taxing authorities approve later this year. And, right now those are anyone’s guess.
The bottom line here is that there will be more than the normal factors at work when the property tax bills are completed and mailed to property owners in late November or early December. We’ll just have to wait and see what that will all mean.
If you are interested in your new assessment before the notice is sent to your home, web sites of Dodge County Land Records or Jefferson County Land Records can be navigated and for most properties the new proposed assessments should be available.
It’s interesting, but at this point it’s just fodder for good conversation.
TLS
