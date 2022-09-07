In Times Square

SPECIAL MUSIC OPPORTUNITIES
Watertown and area residents who enjoy band music will be in for a pair of special treats on Sunday, Sept. 18, just a week from now.
It’s unfortunate the two performances will be presented at virtually the same time in two different locations, but that’s how schedules work sometimes.
First of all the Octagon House Museum’s annual Ice Cream Social and Grand Concert will be held on the Octagon House grounds. That show is always a crowd pleaser and the location on those beautiful ground makes it even more special.
At the Octagon House, the day begins with the ice cream and cake social at 1:30 p.m. and is followed by the performance of the First Brigade Band which is headquartered right here in Watertown.
Then the other excellent concert will be presented Sunday by the Great Lakes Navy Band. This concert will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park.
If there is inclement weather on that date, indoor options have been secured. The Navy Band would perform in the Watertown High School auditorium and the First Brigade Band in Turner Hall. But let’s hope that won’t be necessary.
Both of these bands are sure to provide some excellent music and I’m expecting both performances will have loads of people enjoying some beautiful weather in excellent settings with first class musicians.
The First Brigade Band uses authentic instruments from the Civil War era and members are also in dressed from that time period.
Prior to the First Brigade Band performance, plates with ice cream and homemade cake will be available for sale at $5 with proceeds to help maintain the Octagon House Museum.
A Watertown man is a member of the Navy Band will be part of the Riverside Park performance. He is Jacob Christian, son of John and Carol Christian.
John’s business, John Christian Landscaping & Lawn Mowing LLC and Watertown Rotary Club are sponsors of this concert, and sponsors for the First Brigade Band concert include Reiss Industries LLC, Marie Dobbratz, Hafemeister Funeral Home, Schempf Building LLC and the Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society.
These are both worthy concerts and I’m hoping they will both be enjoyed by many in our community.
Changing the times and/or dates were pursued but as you can imagine the Navy Band travels and is limited as to when and where it can play. And, members of the First Brigade Band travel from all parts of Wisconsin to participate and any last minute chances would have been difficult if not impossible.
So, let’s make the most out of these two great opportunities.
And, speaking of live musical entertainment, there are more and more opportunities in our community all the time.
Watertown Riverfest is hardly over for the year and the Community Concert Series held its first concert of the year this past week and several more are scheduled in the coming months.
In addition, the Bentzin Family Town Square at Water and Main streets is really starting to take shape and if you go by there today it’s easy to see how it will all look when completed. One of the components of this great addition to the downtown area will be opportunities for small concerts on a regular basis. Lots of concrete seating is being poured, a stage area for bands is taking shape and the water playground for kids to play in is starting to take shape.
All of his is happening just across Water Street from the newly expanded and renovated Watertown Public Library.
I’m sure that location will have musical and other entertainment throughout the summer next year.
Lots of other things are percolating for Watertown and that underscores we’re in the middle of something big for our community — something we can all be proud of. And, the enthusiasm will only grow.
TLS
