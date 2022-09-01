In Times Square

WISCONSIN LIVING CONDITIONS
Wallet Hub, a web-based publication which gathers and then writes about rankings of the 50 U.S. states in various categories, has recently released its findings on where the most livable places are.
It was interesting to see how Wisconsin ranks in the various categories.
So, here’s some rankings, based on 1 being the best and 50 being the worst.
Wisconsin gets its best ranking in housing costs where it ranks 8th. Even though we have seen sharply rising costs for all kinds of real estate in Wisconsin, the ranking indicates our housing costs are among the most affordable of the 50 states.
Wisconsin has an ownership rate that ranks us right in the middle at 21st. With our state being relatively stable and home ownership valued, I would have thought we would have ranked closer to the top.
We also rank 17th in the percentage of the population living in poverty. We rank right in the middle with income growth at 26th, and rank 10th in the percentage of our population that is insured.
We rate 22nd in the percentage of adults in fair or poor health, 18th in the average number of hours worked per week and 17th in restaurants per capita.
With the COVID problems facing the entire country, Wisconsin ranks only 23rd in percentage of residents age 12 and higher who are fully vaccinated.
When you add up all the statistics compiled by Wallet Hub, the 50 states are ranked based on the overall best places to live.
It’s probably not a surprise to us Wisconsinites, but we are ranked the 10th best state to live in, outranking 40 other states!
Here’s the various categories and where we rank. In affordability we rank 32nd, based on the state’s economy we rank right in the middle at 24th and one step ahead of Minnesota. We have the 13th highest rank for education and health, 12th for safety of our citizens and for the overall quality of life it’s 10th as mentioned above.
No. 1 in quality of life was Massachusetts and ranking at the bottom was Mississippi. Most of the highest ranking states were in the Midwest and Northeast sections of the country and the lowest rankings were primarily in the south and southeast.
Many factors go into these rankings and, of course, they are somewhat subjective, but still, having an overall rating in the top 10 is a pretty nifty thing.
RING IS MISSING
Every year at Riverfest, items are turned into the police department that were lost of misplaced during the festival. Many of them are returned to owners if they can be identified, but others just stay in the “lost and found” box. And, most of those have little value and are hardly worth the effort to claim them.
That is not the case of an heirloom lady’s wedding ring, which went missing at the festival during the Saturday arts and crafts show.
I received a call from a Sun Prairie couple that had been at the festival that Saturday, looking over the items at the many booths at the arts and crafts show. They purchased a larger item, then carried it out to Labaree Street, where the car was brought for transporting it.
Apparently, somewhere between the time they were on the island and when they went home with the item they purchased, the ring came off the wife’s finger and was lost.
The couple came back to the grounds on the Monday after the festival and walked the area where it likely was lost. They had no luck with that attempt.
I then put them in touch with a local man who enjoys searching for items just like this one through the use of his metal detector. He walked that general area with the couple, metal detector in hand, but again they came up with nothing.
Early in the week following Riverfest, the grounds were swept with a vacuum machine that picks up a lot of debris and fluffs up the grass. The metal detector man went the extra mile by heading to the waste pile where the contents of the sweeper were dumped. He combed through all of that, but again nothing.
I’m wondering if someone found the ring and decided to keep it, not knowing the value it has to this individual lady, especially seeing it has stones from her mother’s wedding ring.
To that end, if anyone did find a ring at the park and doesn’t understand the personal value it has to this lady, give me a call at 261-7959 or the police department.
It’s a long shot, but given the circumstances it’s worth a try.
TLS
