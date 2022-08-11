In Times Square

IN THE MIDST OF RIVERFEST
By the time you read today’s column, we already have one day of Watertown Riverfest completed and are in the second day of the festival.
It appears the weather will be cooperating fully this year once again and that makes all the difference in how successful the event will be. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the warm and sunny weather continues throughout the four days.
I had a chance to talk with Chip Kedrowicz, president of Rainbow Valley Rides, our festival’s carnival-midway operators for a long, long time.
Chip, like just about everyone else, has really been struggling with getting enough people to keep everything going.
Chip works with the federal government every year to secure summer work people from various countries. They are effectively awarded temporary visas that extend for a short period of time and in Chip’s situation, they are for summer workers.
This year it took longer than normal to get the temporary work passes approved but they did come through and Chip said it was just in time for the summer season.
He told me that early in the summer he had a full array of rides up and ready to go, but he was unable to operate several of them because he didn’t have enough workers to staff them.
Anyone who has been to this festival or others knows a lot of workers are needed not only to operate the rides, but also erecting them and then dismantling them at the end of each festival.
It is also no surprise that Chip struggles with enough of his staff qualified to operate those large semi-tractors that bring the rides from city to city. All of those drivers require a Commercial Drivers License, and throughout the trucking industry there is a serious shortage of qualified drivers.
This means that often those who are qualified need to drive trucks to for example Watertown, and then get in a car with several other drivers and travel back to the last engagement, grab a second round of trucks and drive them to the new venue..
But, all has turned out well and Rainbow is fully staffed for our event.
Earlier this week I also talked with Aaron Zimmermann of Watertown, owner of Proline Entertainment LLC, the company that provides the excellent sound and lighting system we enjoy at Watertown Riverfest.
Aaron has a spectacular light show, sponsored by Watertown manufacturer Fisher Barton, that was presented for the first time last night and will be repeated tonight and Saturday at the conclusion of the main stage entertainment.
I’m writing this before the first show was presented last night, but you won’t want to miss it. Aaron said the equipment is from a company called Kvant from Germany and will feature a pangolin laser.
This laser system is being used for the very first time in the United States here at Riverfest. Originally another system was planned, but could not arrive in time for local use so the company agreed to send this very newest system.
Aaron said some officials with Kvant’s U.S. division from Orlando are planning to be in Watertown for at least one of the shows and that’s pretty nifty that Riverfest would be the first U.S. showing of the latest technology.
Aaron said the new technology will enable more animation effects and “they will be very bright and exciting” for the thousands at the festival.
Kvant equipment is used at Disney World and many of the major concert tours throughout the United States so if you didn’t witness the show last night, be sure to take it in tonight. It should get under way right after Them Coolee Boys complete their concert, approximately at 10:15 pm. That show will be about 5 minutes in length and will be followed immediately by the famous Wolverine Fireworks show.
The state-of-the-art laser show will be presented Saturday at about 10:15 pm, immediately following the Bruce in the USA show.
It should be an energy packed weekend of entertainment here at Riverfest.
TLS
