PLANK ROAD MOVES WESTWARD
In last week’s In Times Square column, I wrote about the popularity of the Plank Road from Milwaukee to Watertown. Today I’ll cover a little more information on the Plank Road as it moved from Watertown westward.
This information confirms what an old friend from Hubbleton told me some months ago and which I originally had some doubts but a little digging around by Watertown historian Ken Riedl turned up some information.
My Hubbleton friend said he could remember probably back in the 1950s when highway 19 was being reconstruced in the Hubbleton area, that under the pavement, construction crews found remnants of the old Plank Road. Many of the planks were still there. That certainly confirmed that the road west west of Watertown quite a ways.
An early manuscript by James A. Sheridan said the “foundation for a prosperous village (Portland) was laid around 1850 which was on the line of the Milwaukee and Watertown Plank Road.”
At the time the promoters were talking that the line should be continued over to Madison.
The highway was planked in about 1852, including building of a bridge over the Crawfish River at Hubbleton. That Plank Road put Portland on a direct line to Watertown and helped to settle the territory to the west of Hubbleton and Portland. Soon mail was coming to Hubbleton and Portland via the Plank Road.
With the completion of the road to Portland, loads of people stayed in that community before traveling east on their way to Milwaukee with grain and wood.
It was Jedediah Kimball and his brother Hannibal who did much of the construction of the Plank Road between Hubbleton and Portland, using lumber from the steam mill located in Hubbleton.
This new road brought prosperity not only the towns but also the surrounding properties which were rapidly being purchased for farms and homes.
Here’s an interesting report about how difficult it was to construct the Plank Road west of Watertown. This one appeared in the Capital Times of Madison. It said, “Enterprising newcomers to Hubbleton had cut a swatch through the woods west of Watertown through Hubbleton and on to Waterloo. The land was very wet and felled trees were later split and laid across the road.
“With a yoke of oxen and a lumber wagon, the mud and water of the marshes came clear up to the wagon box at times as the oxen plodded their way through the mess which could not under the wildest stretch of the imagination be dignified with the name of a road.
“After the Plank Road was built, there were places where the planks were far apart. One place between Watertown and Hubbleton was almost sure to get a wagon sunk into the mud.”
The Plank Road’s value diminished as time went by, especially when the railroads moved west and provided much faster service and higher quality transportation.
The Watertown Republican noted in an article from 1861 that the Plank Road between Watertown and Hubbleton had been abandoned by the company that owned it. The article said, in part, “We don’t know of anything whose ways need mending more than this road. Now it is next to impossible to drive over it at a speed faster than a walk.” The newspaper said it should be repaired immediately to facilitate more business for the Watertown community. But, that apparently didn’t happen. The paper lamented much of the trade that should be coming to Watertown from the west is being sent to other locations with far better roads.
One more bit of information was gathered by Ken. It was back in 1853 the Der Freischuetz an inn and tavern, opened west of downtown Portland, near the western end of the road. This business existed until the 1880s and was better known as the “Mud Tavern.” The building was torn down just about a century ago in the late 1920s.
So it looks as if the Plank Road, first from Milwaukee to Watertown and later to Portland was highly popular for some years, but just as quickly fell out of favor and was relied on less and less and the conditions continued to deteriorate until it was no longer usable.
