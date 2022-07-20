In Times Square

BRIDGE NAMING NOMINATIONS
With Riverfest fast approaching, it’s time for people to submit nominations for the honor of having the Main Street bridge named after an individual in the community who has done and/or continues to do a lot of public service work.
All the nominations will be reviewed by a committee of the Riverfest team and a person will be selected. The winner will be introduced to the Riverfest audience just before one of the musical acts takes to the stage on Saturday or Sunday (schedules permitting).
The recipient will receive a plaque commemorating this honor, will have a chance to say a few words and will also have his or her name join the long list of past honorees.
The list of honorees is etched on a granite plaque at the entrance of the Rock River Walkway in downtown Watertown and is updated periodically. When you’re in the downtown area, stop by that location and take a look at the past honorees. All of them have made significant contributions to our community.
So, how do you nominate someone for this honor? Well, it’s easy. Just get out a sheet of paper and write the name of your nominee and then in a few paragraphs explain why he or she should be honored.
The nominations can be dropped off at Wepco Printing, 106 S. Sixth St. but must be in that office by Friday, Aug. 5. As an alternative, the nominations can be sent to: tomschultznews@gmail.com with BRIDGE NAMING in the subject line.
The committee normally has a number of nominations, which makes the final selection a bit more difficult, but in the end, the one selected is always very deserving.
The judges give extra consideration for people who contribute to the community in ways that are above and beyond the normal work efforts and who improve the quality of life in the community.
In past years, a number of people who have given much in the form of volunteer work have been honored and that no doubt will be the case again this year.
There are few qualifications to be nominated. The person must live or have lived in Watertown or the immediate area and must be living today. There is no age minimum, but, as I said earlier, substantial volunteer work is a plus when evaluating the nominations.
CRAFT FAIR IS FILLED
The Riverfest committee received some additional good news in recent days that the 2022 craft fair us completely filled in 2022.
In recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic out there, the number of filled booths were down somewhat, but this year every single one of the 99 spots has been filled and a waiting list is now being gathered. Occasionally there is a last- minute cancelation for health or other family reasons and we’ll quickly be able to fill any spots of that nature.
The committee looked at other options for adding some spots, but at this time that doesn’t seem feasible, given the limited amount of space available on the island.
The arts and crafts fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in the beautiful island setting at Riverside Park.
There will be loads of items available and festival goers should plan to take a walk through each of the booths and see just what all these people have to offer.
Riverfest gets under way Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. It opens Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14 ,at 9 a.m. It will close Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. right after the raffle drawing is completed.
