Watertown’s demographics
It’s interesting to read through demographic statistics for our community as well as others as kind of a “scorecard” if you will on how things are going.
Watertown’s demographics
It’s interesting to read through demographic statistics for our community as well as others as kind of a “scorecard” if you will on how things are going.
Most people will agree that a growing community provides more opportunities in many areas, while at the same time, growth too fast can be a major issue for local government bodies to keep up with infrastructure and services.
So, there is a critical balance, and complicating matters is the fact that the communities themselves have limits as to how they might be able to stimulate growth, and especially the right kind.
Right now, there are many community projects either recently completed, under way, or contemplated and will likely become a reality in the near future. The bottom line is there is a lot to look forward to as Watertown works to redefine its image.
What the future holds is something we’ll just have to wait and see, but I personally think the future is indeed getting brighter for Watertown.
Now, for a couple interesting demographic statistics for our community.
World Population Review has published a mountain of statistics on Watertown and loads of other communities as well. The organization is a non-profit, not politically connected, operation based in California. And, while some of the statistics can be conflicting, general trends are there.
Population figures vary, even for a specific year, because some are estimates, some are projections and different measuring formats are used, so the information below could vary some, depending how the numbers are determined.
The official census 2020 census showed the population at 22,926. That compares to the official 2010 census of 23,861. So, based on those numbers Watertown’s population has decreased by about 935 people since the 2010 census. The organization projects the population of Watertown will, in the near future, continue its small declines of less than one-half a percent annually but the numbers also indicate there could be some modest growth in the offing.
Based on those numbers Watertown is the 36th largest city in Wisconsin and the 2046th largest in the United States. In recent years the city’s population has declined by about four-tenths of a percent annually.
Now, remember these numbers only include the population within the city limits and it’s my guess that the rural areas surrounding the city have seen population increases as more and more people like the concept of rural living and the lower taxes that go with it. But, at the same time the lower taxes mean fewer services and other compromises. People will always debate which environment is better. I for one, prefer the services living in an incorporated community can offer.
A couple other tidbits from the organization: The average household income in Watertown is $64,883 and there is a poverty rate of 9.82%. The median age in Watertown is 39.4. For males it is 37.3 and for females it is 41.8.
Watertown has 18,272 adults and of that total 4,272 are senior citizens. At age 45, 866 are male and 627 are female. Just five years higher in the age bracket, males total 737 and females total 731. Going up the ladder, the trends go back and forth, but by age 80 there are only 161 men to 352 women. Those statistics are not surprising as females tend to live longer than men.
I may come back to more statistics when the column returns next week.
TLS
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.