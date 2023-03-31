Watertown High School, which already has one of the most impressive scholarship programs in the area, will grow once again this May with a generous contribution to the community foundation’s scholarship fund from a couple who were Watertown natives.
The foundation in recent weeks received word that it is the beneficiary of a $150,000 gift from the estate of Ruth and Fredrick A. Dobbratz.
This gift will finance a scholarship in the amount of about $4,000 and it can be renewed for three additional years, if the student meets all the basic criteria, making the award valued at $20,000 over the course of the student’s college career.
In their estate plan, the Dobbratz’s said preference should be given to students planning to major in engineering, education, nursing or pre-medicine in order to pursue a career as a physician, physician’s assistant, nurse practitioner, medical technologist of a similar profession. Other fields of study are eligible if no candidates fit that profile.
The Dobbratz’s also said a grade-point average of 3.5 in academic courses such as science, English, foreign languages or history in the student’s final two years is another criteria.
The couple also specified that financial need is important, as well as the student selected being involved in some school and community activities.
The community foundation’s scholarship committee will be reviewing the nearly 80 applications for scholarships and financial aids in the coming weeks and making a determination which students are to be selected. The scholarship recipients will be announced at a program in the school auditorium at 7 p.m. on May 15.
In addition, a committee of high school administrators and teachers will work with the same list and also select recipients for a number of awards.
The program this year is expected to grow to over $500,000 in financial assistance, making Watertown’s program one of the best and largest in this part of the state.
In recent years, a number of residents have set aside funds in their estate for scholarship programs while others have made funds available through their businesses, all in an effort to help more students receive a college degree.
To bring this new scholarship to fruition the foundation has been working with Dr. William E. Petig, a Watertown resident and retired professor of German at Stanford University who is trustee of the couple’s estate.
Just who are Ruth and Frederick Dobbratz? They were both born and raised in Watertown, attended St. John’s Elementary School and graduated from Watertown High School.
Fred studied at Northwestern College here for one year after graduating from high school in 1940. He then enrolled at UW-Madison, majoring mechanical engineering.
After graduation he worked at Boeing and Lockheed Corporation in Burbank, Calif., and then at Lockheed’s missile division in California, retiring as a system analyst in 1978.
Ruth graduated from Watertown High in 1942 and enrolled in the Cook County School of Nursing in Chicago. During her second year there she joined the newly established Navy Cadet Nursing Corp, helping her to fund the final two years of college. She later completed her bachelor of nursing degree from what is now California State University, Los Angeles.
When Fred retired in 1978 they moved to Madison and both continued their service to the community and continued their education, taking various classes to broaden their knowledge.
Dr. Petig said, “Ruth and Fred Dobbratz had fond memories of growing up in Watertown and often visited family and friends there. It was their wish to give something back to the community that had such a positive impact on their lives” and so this new scholarship program was born.
This gift to the foundation is the latest in a long list of people who have been Watertown natives or longtime residents and never forgot their roots and decided to give back to their home town.
