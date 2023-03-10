On a recent trip to see my mother on the west side of town, I traveled on Union Street and I headed west and passed by the now vacant Ira L. Henry Company building at 802 Elm Street.
The building is now vacant and for sale but that reminded me of the long history and affiliation this business had with our community.
It wasn’t all that long ago that I could drive past the company’s front door and see a few employees taking a lunch break and getting spring or summer outside air before heading back for the second half of their work day.
Chuck Yeomans, who for many years was the owner and president of the company, was a good friend of mine and was also a “regular” with my dad’s coffee group that met week day mornings at the Main Street Café.
I also got to know Chuck many years ago when he served as an alderman on the common council and I was the Daily Times reporter covering the council. He was always willing to discuss city business with me.
The Ira L. Henry Company, more commonly known here as “The Box Factory” has a long history and a century of ties to our community.
The business was originally formed back in 1888 and operated out of Waupun for a dozen years. It then moved to Watertown in 1900 to be closer to many of its major business customers in the Milwaukee area.
The Waupun location made a lot of sense because the company’s first account was with the Wisconsin State Prison in Waupun. The prisoners produced shoes for sale to the general public but boxes were needed to ship and sell those items and that’s how the business got started.
When the factory moved to Watertown Ira L. Henry and E. A. Pratt ran the business until 1920 when Ira Henry died. That’s when N. T. Yeomans moved to Watertown and continued to operate the business and oversaw the incredible growth, selling its products on a national basis.
E. A. Pratt died in 1950s and Yeomans became the sole owner. Charles Yeomans, son of N. T. Yeomans, joined the company in 1942 and became its president in 1958. Charles continued to lead the business until it was sold in 1974 to the Grant Farago family of Chicago. Charles continued under contract with the company until 1978.
The Farago company owned the business for a number of years, and most recently it was known as LPI Box company.
The company had a major setback back on April 11, 1945, when a fire broke out in the middle of the night. At the time it was one of the biggest fires in Watertown history. But only two days after the fire, the determined owners announced they would rebuild in Watertown and were in the process of buying machinery and looking for a temporary place in which to operate. For the next year or so, limited manufacturing took place in a building at the northeast corner of Main and North Water streets. That could be the location of today’s Watertown Siding Company.
By the fall of that following year the new building was completed and production began in earnest.
So, what kind of boxes did the company manufacture at the Watertown location. Well, the product line changed over the years to meet new demands of customers but over the years the boxes included candy boxes, containers for gloves, hosiery, perfumes dress shirts and other gift items. It was an almost endless line of boxes that came out of that building.
The old Chicago and North Western Railroad tracks were located just west of the business property and for years the volume was so great that a rail siding was installed and used for shipping larger orders. But, as the years went by the siding was used less and less as trucking became the primary shipping method. The Ira L. Henry Company was a booming business in Watertown’s long and colorful manufacturing history. And, today that name remains on the building as a reminder of that history.
