Thanksgiving wish
Yesterday many in our community celebrated Thanksgiving with family and friends and the warmth that comes from these kinds of gatherings will continue throughout the weekend and then on to the Christmas season.
I’m sure the stores will be loaded with shoppers, all looking for just the right gift for everyone on their Christmas list. Others will be shopping on line. May all of our readers be successful in their shopping adventures and may they all enjoy the festive atmosphere that surrounds this Thanksgiving/Christmas season.
The days will fly by quickly and soon it will be Christmas.
Enjoy this special season to the fullest.
Wine making memories This past week I worked on a project that has been looming out there for some time now. It wasn’t a huge one, but one of those that continued to be left alone rather than tackling it. I’m sure most readers can relate to that.
This project was simply draining all the homemade wine that was bottled some 30 years ago and remained as a reminder of all the fun we had making, sampling and serving these homemade varieties.
The bottles were on a wine rack made by a neighbor about 30 years ago. Last year we put a relatively small addition on our home and the wine rack had to go in order to make room for access to the addition’s basement. So, the bottles were placed in boxes and then left there until last week when the corks were pulled (or pushed as the case may be) and the contents flushed down the drain.
Over the years the wine lost its taste and viability and was no longer acceptable for drinking.
That task brought back a lot of memories. We had a lot of gatherings for the various steps in making the wine. It was basically a 3 person consortium that worked on the wine making. Most of the wine was made at the home of my wife’s parents, a friend’s home next door and a third friend around the corner.
Mary’s mom and dad had a huge garden in the back, which included a cherry tree, pear trees, rhubarb, and other plants. We also planted Niagara, Concord and several other varieties of grapes. We even had an abundance of dandelions that produced some dandelion wine. Plumb and wild grape wine were also produced.
In addition, we even connected with a friend who brought back a large amount of cranberries from northern Wisconsin.
Most of the wine that was produced turned out pretty well and was served and the topic of many family gatherings at Mary’s family home and ours as well.
I think of all the varieties we made, the cranberry stood out as the best. It had a great smooth taste and with the abundance of cranberries that were brought back from northern Wisconsin, it was also the largest batch we ever made.
I’m sure many readers of this column have experienced wine making in their past and maybe they continue to do so today. It is a time consuming process, and when attention is needed along the way, the window for doing the next process is small, so, time had to be set aside. But, it’s enjoyable and the results satisfying.
One of the problems with wine making was we bottled far more than we could use, and it just stayed in the bottles until they were finally drained last week.
As the wine bottles were emptied and drained, a flood of memories came back to me. Memories of good times with good friends and relatives. It was a lot of work but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
If you are still making wine, continue with it. It’s great tasting and more than that it will give you a lot of good memories.
One of my friends who has been a “consultant” on our wine making venture, still has loads of car boys (large glass jugs) filled with wine, along with hundreds of bottles, all kept in a cool room in his basement.
Hmmmm, maybe I should stop by his place and do a little testing!
