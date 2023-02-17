Sturgeon spearing season
For many years I had wanted to get over to one of the sturgeon registration stations during the early spring harvest but something always got in the way — until this year.
First, let’s qualify today’s column — I am not much of a fisherman, let alone a sturgeon spearer, but I have been fascinated, never the less. But, if something doesn’t seem quite right in my musings today, chalk it up to inexperience.
Anyhow, we traveled to Kaukauna this past Saturday to participate in our granddaughter’s ninth birthday party. That alone was a wonderful day and our young lady continues to grow into a new phase of life (her step grandfather reminded me how fast time is going when he reminded me “just think, in seven years she’ll be driving!” That made breathing come a little harder!
Anyhow back to Sturgeons. Our son’s home is just off of highway 55, about 15 miles north of Stockbridge, Wis., known as the “Sturgeon capitol of the World” and he knew just the place where we might see some action.
After the party we made a quick move to the car and the 15 minute drive to a normally quiet road leading to Lake Winnebago. As we got closer to the shore there were dozens upon dozens of vehicles parked everywhere. There at the end of the road was the Harbor Bar, famous by the locals as the place to be to see the sturgeon harvest.
When we arrived around 2 p.m. the harvest for the day was over (DNR has strict regulations, one of which the harvest can be conducted only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the quota is reached and then everything ends.) but we did manage to find one sturgeon hooked and on display. They are simply huge and like so many people have said, “they are ugly fish.”
The Harbor Bar and the entire area surrounding it was filled with people telling their tales of sturgeon fishing, beer in one hand and talking with the other. It was quite a party!
I talked with a couple of the locals and they said a total of 45 sturgeons were harvested on that Saturday. They said it was a good take for the first day.
Those who didn’t get luck and spear one said conditions were nearly perfect this year with water clarity at about 13 feet and ice about 12-15 inches. They thought that with these conditions the quota will be reached in a matter of a week or so. By the time you read this column the season could very well be ended by the DNR.
We ran into a couple of my son’s friends who live in the Stockbridge area and they confirmed how difficult it is to spear a sturgeon. Both said they have been trying their luck for years and still have not speared a single one. But, they added the beer was cold and tasted really good!
After checking things out for an hour or so, it was time to get back to our son’s house, pack the car and head down to Watertown. We got only a few miles south at Pipe when we saw several sturgeons on display at Mikey’s G’s Bar. We stopped for a few minutes to take the above photo.
The sturgeon on the left weighed in at 132 pounds and the three at the right, each were 35 to 50 pounds.
All in all, it was well worth the little side trip from the birthday party. The number of people at the Harbor Bar was incredible and remember, this was one of more than a dozen spots where the sturgeon catch could be registered with the DNR.
It is certainly a different kind of fishing but the following is huge.
You just never know what you’ll run into when traveling on Wisconsin’s roads, no matter what the season.
