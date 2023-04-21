Angel in Mink That’s an odd title for a book, but once you get into it only a few pages you can clearly see why the name is appropriate.
The book is about Mary Woodard Lasker, a native of Watertown, and her unending crusade for medical research and the key role she played in getting the National Institutes of Health not only founded but financed through the federal government.
The book’s author is Shirley Haley, a longtime journalist who focuses on medical topics.
At this point I have read through a portion of the book and skimmed many other parts, but wanted to share the fact that the book has been published and is now available.
Mary Woodard Lasker’s book arrived to me via Melissa Lampe, president of the Watertown Historical Society, who just happens to have more than a passing interest in Mary Woodard Lasker.
Certainly there is the strong connection between our community and the historical society, one that makes the Lasker story all the more important for reading.
But, there is another very interesting connection. Melissa and her husband Jonathon Lampe, are the owners and live in the home where Mary was born raised. It is a beautiful home at 400 N. Washington St.
In the book Mary described the house as being “a nice house on a large lot with the luxury, for a house built around 1890, of two bathrooms. It was as handsome as any house in the town. We had two horses and a carriage, a buggy.” Back at that time this statement underscored that the family had wealth.
But, let’s get back to the book. Early on the book talks a bit about her life in Watertown, her parents and starting going to school at UW-Madison. It seemed from the book that Mary fully enjoyed her years at UW-Madison and it sounded pretty much like she was a “social butterfly” while enjoying absorbing classes and also the well-known social activities at the campus.
But, the book quickly turns to her almost lifelong pursuit of a national health foundation where the resources of the federal government could find cures to some of the most dreaded diseases, including cancer and many others.
She was convinced that if the federal government would fund her vision, many of the health problems in the country and the world could be solved. It was a long battle but ultimately the National Institutes of Health was born with modest funding. Today that institute has an annual budget of over $51 billion and it continues to grow and make great strides on health issues. Much of its success has been due to her diligence.
Mary’s husband, Albert Lasker, was a partner in the world renown advertising agency Lord & Thomas. His wealth grew substantially when he sold the business and then the two of them together formed and Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation. He shared Mary’s vision and together they were a formidable couple who worked tirelessly to get legislation funded to establish a health sciences foundation. Both were wealthy, but especially Albert, and they used it for the overall good of the country’s health.
There’s more to cover on the book, and I will continue that topic next week.
But, as you can already see, this Watertown native was one who could move mountains in the halls of Congress.
Mary Woodard Lasker is yet another person who called Watertown home and who made a profound difference in the lives of others.
