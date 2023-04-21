In Times Square

Tom Schultz

Angel in Mink That’s an odd title for a book, but once you get into it only a few pages you can clearly see why the name is appropriate.

The book is about Mary Woodard Lasker, a native of Watertown, and her unending crusade for medical research and the key role she played in getting the National Institutes of Health not only founded but financed through the federal government.

