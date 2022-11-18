Riverfest has had a long and enjoyable run of 35 years and now it’s time to turn the event over to a new team, which I’m confident will continue the successes of past years, both in the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the event over those years and also from a financial perspective.
Riverfest is an expensive presentation, to be sure, but at the same time in those 35 years it has generated over $12 million in revenues and that’s something the entire Riverfest committee can take pride in.
It was with mixed emotions that some weeks ago I decided it was time to retire from the festival after being its founder and chairman throughout all those years.
My decision was followed by a meeting with Mayor Emily to tell her of my decision and then a meeting with a team of city department heads and a written commentary which was submitted to the finance committee.
Already there has been a group of people who have shown an interest in continuing the festival in 2023 and that is gratifying to see. In addition, some of the original committee are also committed to continuing the legacy.
Several people have inquired about taking over the leadership position and that’s also a good sign. I’m more than willing to help a new crew with past practices and ways of doing things, but the new people will be all charged up and have ideas of their own which will have a positive impact on the event moving forward.
We did have a difficult year in 2022, losing approximately $45,000 but there have been worse years and we always recovered the following year. This year there were several substantial factors that contributed to the loss. The biggest expense increase was in the area of city services. Under an agreement forged some years ago with then mayor Fred Smith, Riverfest pays the city for the overtime incurred during the festival, the largest part of which is thre security provided by the police department. Those costs rose by $10,000 alone. Second largest increase was the free shuttle bus service which was about $6,000 higher. Busing is getting more expensive with diesel fuel well over $5 a gallon and the scarcity of bus drivers adding to the costs.
Weather-wise, we had four good days of sunshine but Friday late afternoon and again about the same time on Saturday, some light rain fell and that deterred people from coming just when the big crowds normally start building.
We were also hurt immensely when Big Al & the Hi-Fi’s cancelled after several band members came down with COVID-19. Big Al is one of the biggest draws at the festival and with the band missing, sales slipped quite a bit. Then, on Sunday, we had our second cancellation when Dancing Queen: The Music of Abba was unable to perform for the same reason—COVID-19 among the band members. We had Dancing Queen before and people really wanted to see them again. That also slowed early Sunday sales some.
We did see a drop in food and beverage ticket sales of nearly $30,000 this year. When we are forced to increase the price of beer, as was the case in 2022, the first year always shows a decrease in sales, but that will likely rebound the next time when people get more accustomed to the extra half a buck for a beer.
Along with those drops, raffle revenues were down by about $4,500, again with attendance down on Friday and Saturday, it’s only logical that overall sales would also be down.
The spectacular fireworks show this year cost about $5,000 more than is typical, but after holding the price for fireworks for Riverfest for a number of years, and the supply chain issues from China where they are purchased, the Wolverine Fireworks had to raise prices.
So, all in all, we took some difficult hits this year and the result was a significant operating loss. There have been worse years when weather washed out a couple days of entertainment, but the festival always recovered and I’m sure that will be the case again in 2023.
One of the things the Riverfest committee over this past 35 years can be proud of is that through all those years the city has not been asked to contribute a nickel toward operating losses. They have always been covered by “profits” from previous years and given the right situation that can and will happen again under the new leadership team.
I’ll talk more about Riverfest’s history, music, etc., in another column down the road, but suffice it to say enthusiasm is building with a new team of volunteers who plan to continue this wonderful Watertown tradition.
