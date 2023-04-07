In Times Square

Tom Schultz

OUR CITY LOSES A LEADERJust one week ago tomorrow, Watertown lost a very special friend of our community — former mayor John David.

John was a classmate of mine, the class of 1966, and over the years it was wonderful watch him become so deeply involved with local government affairs, first winning election to several terms as an alderman and then four terms of three years each as the city’s mayor, the highest elected position in the city. He was also a member of countless local government committees.

