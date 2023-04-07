OUR CITY LOSES A LEADERJust one week ago tomorrow, Watertown lost a very special friend of our community — former mayor John David.
John was a classmate of mine, the class of 1966, and over the years it was wonderful watch him become so deeply involved with local government affairs, first winning election to several terms as an alderman and then four terms of three years each as the city’s mayor, the highest elected position in the city. He was also a member of countless local government committees.
John was a natural in his political career. He got along with virtually everyone, he was a hard worker and knew the issues and how to garner the necessary support to move things ahead.
I talked with John frequently during his dozen years in the mayor’s chair and after his retirement from city government while tending to the David’s Paints business. He was always open and honest about city government. That was one of his great attributes — he knew the right path to follow and he worked out things politically to reach the goal at hand and above all, he knew what was best for the city.
One of his greatest accomplishments was what today is known at the Bentzin Family Town Square. It was a huge undertaking and many people felt it could not be done, but John, using his normal, easy-going demeanor, pulled together nearly unanimous support for the project. It was not easy and involved purchase of a number of private properties along Main Street. That project will be dedicated just weeks from today.
Yes, there were big donors involved, but lots of support came from throughout the community, and with the library expansion and renovation the stage was set. Still it simply would not have happened without the strong support and the behind the scenes work that was “signature” John David. He worked tireless to bring it to fruition..
John was also a Watertown cheerleader and believer throughout his life. He was a Watertown High School teacher, a key part of the family’s Charles David’s Sons, Inc. which to this day continues under the leadership of his wife, Nora, and son, Aaron. It has been a family-owned and operated business for nearly 130 years.
John was a leader in our community and even after he stepped down from the mayor’s position several years ago. He remained close to city government and was always willing to offer ideas and suggestions when asked, but at the same time he was not one to push his thoughts and agenda, leaving that to the new leadership team.
John was well aware of his health issues for some years and knew eventually he would lose that battle, but talking to him, you’d never know it. He continued to soldier on, treasuring each and every day.
I last visited with John at his home a couple weeks ago. He was in good spirits and we enjoyed a few good laughs together and some fond memories. That was a special day for me. He was strong and calm while fighting this serious health situation which had been festering for a long, long time.
John left an indelible mark on our community and I am one of many who is honored to have known him for all of these years, dating back to the high school days.
All of us are indebted to him for his service. We should all have the strength and dedication that John has had to make Watertown a better community.
We are all going to miss him and his smiling personality. He leaves a void that will be impossible to fill.
HAPPY EASTER TO ALLThis week local churches will be filled as people hear the special words connected with Maundy Thursday which was last night, Good Friday which is being celebrated this afternoon and evening, and then the joyous Easter Sunday services.
Then there will also be wonderful family celebrations, especially on Sunday. At our house, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for two of our grandchildren
Then there will be a dinner and this time it will include 14 family members, including all four sisters and others.
Mom, who is now nearly half way to her 98th birthday, won’t be with us for the first time in memory as she continues to recover from surgery and rehab work after a fall and broken hip and wrist just 3 weeks ago tomorrow. We are confident she will recover fully and her medical people all are impressed with the progress thus far but even short travels are just not possible at this point.
We wish all of our readers a very Special Easter weekend.
