The men’s and women’s bathrooms in the heart of Watertown’s Riverside Park were being razed last week in anticipation of new ones being constructed in the spring.
Those venerable restrooms have been around a long, long time and were in need of replacement for years, but funding for projects of that type is always difficult to include in the city’s finances.
The plumbing in the restrooms was old and in a deteriorated condition and even the small task of finding replacement plumbing parts had become nearly impossible in recent years. That meant some urinals and toilets had to be closed off, diminishing the number of units available.
The original plan was to start construction of the new bathrooms early this year, and then a decision was made to hold off on construction until after Riverfest and its large crowds was completed this year.
Well, that schedule didn’t work out because when bids were solicited early in the year, there were no companies interested in the project. That was probably because most of the firms already had enough work for all of this year.
So things were delayed until next construction season, with bidding on the project taking place late this year or early next year, a time when construction companies are busy trying to fill out their construction schedules for the entire year.
To be sure the site would be ready for a new restroom facility, the city contracted with Forest Landscaping and Construction of Lake Mills to remove the two existing bathroom facilities at this time so the site will be ready immediately for new construction.
So the site already looks much different from how it did just a week or two ago, but even greater changes are coming to the park in short order when construction of the new facility is started. The new facility will be a welcome addition for park users.
With this project now under way, I started wondering just when the old restrooms were actually constructed. A little research turned up 1928 as the year when construction took place.
That year was a bit surprising to me because I had always thought those bathrooms were constructed under the Workers Progress Administration federal program as a way to get so many unemployed people back to work during the depths of the depression, but that federal program came several years later when the depression hit the entire country very hard.
A mention in the Watertown Daily Times back on April 30, 1928, stated the contract for building these two restrooms, as well as a smaller one on Division Street, just east of the tennis courts and near the old bathing beach just north of the Division Street bridge were awarded to a local contractor, Herman G. Zickert. The larger units in the center of the park were built at a contract for $2,658, and smaller restroom facility on Division Street had a contract for $2,012.
So these old restrooms served our community well for 94 years before replacement was ordered earlier this year by the common council.
The new restrooms in the center of the park will have a modern look, as opposed to the stucco look of the old units. Some of the stucco had been falling off the structure, as a further reminder it was time for new bathrooms.
Riverside Park is one of the gems of our community’s park system, and much renovation work needs to be done, but it is also getting a lot of attention these days.
Time will tell what other projects will move to the forefront, but there has been a lot of talk about the badly needed repairs to the stone walls to the entrances of the park off of Labaree and Division streets. Along with that need is the deteriorating condition of the small bridges over the creek that winds its way through the park and out to the Rock River.
Both of those will be expensive, to be sure, but they also are strong images of the park in the minds of all Watertonians!
The upper and lower pavilions and the bandshell are also in need of upgrading and/or replacement.
