Ice leaves Rock River
As readers of this column know I try to keep track of the date the ice goes off the Rock River, a sure signal (usually) that spring is right around the corner.
The definition of when the ice goes out is when there is a clear path of open water between the two dams in the city limits.
I and my predecessor at the Daily Times, the late Clarence Wetter, have been keeping the records since 1942. And, over those 81 years the earliest the ice went out was 2002 when it went out on Jan. 15.
That is until this year! The ice went out on Jan. 11, a new record by 4 days!
Now, unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring is around the corner. Typically a cold snap follows somewhere in late January or February and the river refreezes for a period of time. I’m guessing that is likely to happen again this year, but then you just never know.
The records show only a half dozen times when the ice went out early only to refreeze and then go out a second time only few days or weeks later.
We shall see!
Indigenous mounds in the area
Many readers of this column are aware of Aztalan State Park, one of the smallest in Wisconsin. The park is located at N6200 County Road Q, in rural Jefferson, and is a National Historic Landmark. It is one of the state’s most important archaeological sites, and contains artifacts and historic information about a “Middle-Mississippian Village” that was located there between 1000 and 1300 A.D. It was also a sacred burial site for those in the village.
The park features several large flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade which was constructed around this tiny village. Today the park includes the reconstruction of two of the mounds as well as part of the centuries old stockade.
Lots of information is available about this historic site by looking up Aztalan State Park on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources web site: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/aztalan/history.
Well, now there is another site in the area with some early history not all that different from the Aztalan site.
This site is located a few miles north of Watertown and much of its history has come to the public through the diligent research of Chuck Werth, himself a longtime Lebanon resident who now lives in Milwaukee. Chuck has offered much of his work to local researchers who set in motion the process to get the mounds recognized by the state historical society.
Chuck has been working hard to document and catalogue the information and to bring it to the attention of state officials.
However, this Lebanon site is much different in that is not open to the public nor is it accessible to the average history buff. The site is located in the town of Lebanon but the exact location is not disclosed in deference to the private owners of the land and their desire to keep it from being turned into a public site.
This ancient burial mound site has been identified, documented and registered with the Wisconsin Historical Society. It’s off the main roads in Dodge County and is not discernable by driving by. It’s best viewed by air or drone photography.
Some research has identified two effigy mounds, primarily through LIDAR technology, a laser imaging system that strips away trees and foliage and captures only the ground and its contours. That’s when it became clear the mounds are located on the site. One of the mounds is shaped like a “panther” and the other a “tadpole.” Indigenous people from that long ago era often constructed the mounds in the shape of various animals and other living species that they believed were sacred and in this instance researchers gave the names “panther” and “tadpole.”
I’ve run out of space for this week’s column but will continue the story a week from today.
TLS
