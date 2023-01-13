More information regarding Watertown’s largest scholarship
Last week I wrote about a new scholarship, the largest individual one in Watertown’s history which is to be awarded by the Watertown Area Community Foundation for the first time ever in May of this year.
The scholarship will be awarded annually and be valued at $32,000 over four years. The scholarship was made possible by an anonymous $500,000 donation to the community foundation for this specific purpose. It will be known at a gift from the class of 1955 of Watertown High School.
Since that time I have received some contacts about the foundation and how individuals might use it as a conduit to provide funding for Watertown High School scholarships as well as other community projects.
Well, from those inquiries I thought a few comments about the foundation might be useful in today’s column.
First of all the foundation was established as an outgrowth of the community effort to raise $600,000 as a one-third share of constructing the Watertown Family Aquatic Center at Riverside Park.
IN 1992, the old pool was no longer usable, leaving the city without an outdoor swimming facility. A group of local residents worked out a deal with the city that if the group could raise $600,000, the city would add $1.2 million for the anticipated $1.8 million project.
Well, the fundraising effort was wildly successful. The city was given the $600,000 check as promised and there was about $200,000 left. That money became the original corpus for the community foundation. That was back in 1993.
Today a 10 member board of directors governs all aspects of the foundation. Members are: Myself, president; Bill Oswald, vice president; Sue Rhodes, secretary; Mike Hoppenrath, treasurer; and board members Susanne Bradow, Amy Buchholz, Sandra Budewitz, Kevin Clifford, Deb Fischer and Tom Levi.
The foundation has expanded dramatically since that original corpus of about $200,000. Today the assets total over $13,000,000 and continue to grow.
The vast majority of the assets are designed for various scholarship programs for seniors at Watertown High School but there are other funds as well.
Scholarships with the largest funding include: Lemke, $3.4 million; Joseph, $1.8 million; Zinser, $1.6 million; Coogan, $775,000; and many others.
But, more than that, the foundation has also been part of larger community commitments such as the $1 million donation from the Bentzin family for the town square development, $100,000 gift the foundation made to the Watertown Public Library expansion and renovation project, the new downtown Christmas decorations, the past expansion of the community and senior center, the development of Brandt-Quirk Park, development of the technology center at the high school and many others as well.
The foundation also has the ability to establish donor advised funds which allow the donor of larger sums of money to advise the foundation board of his or her wishes for use of the donated funds. This avenue continues to draw more interest in the community and can help to make a huge difference in the community.
People doing estate planning can work with their financial advisors and also can keep in mind the various opportunities the foundation can offer.
As a 501©(3) foundation, all contributions to the community foundation are exempt from federal taxes to the full extent allowed by law. This is also an excellent way for prospective donors to make their gifts reach even further through the tax exempt abilities of the foundation.
If you have an interest in learning more about the foundation and how you might make financial gifts for the betterment of Watertown, contact any of the board members. You can also find some basic information by looking at the foundation’s web site at https://www.watertownareacommunityfoundation.org/
So many good things are happening or about to happen in Watertown and it’s a perfect time for people and businesses to get on board to make more funding possible moving forward. One great instrument for doing that is by giving to the community foundation, for a specific project or for the general fund which can be directed by the board for major projects as they come on the horizon.
The foundation has grown from a small $200,000 start to what today is over $13 million and growing.
Let’s make that momentum continue at an even faster pace.
TLS
