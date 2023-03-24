Looking back at Riverfest bands
A total of 35 years of live music has now been presented at Watertown Riverfest and this year’s event promises to be another great one for musical entertainment.
Looking back at Riverfest bands
A total of 35 years of live music has now been presented at Watertown Riverfest and this year’s event promises to be another great one for musical entertainment.
Some of the acts for 2023 are being announced each week as the promotion activities start to gear up for what will be an incredible year.
This year’s event is a blend of new leadership as well as some of the key people from the past who are excited to return once again in their positions.
The excitement is building and will continue to grow in the months and weeks before the event officially kicks off on the afternoon of Aug. 10.
As we transition to a new leadership team for Riverfest, I thought it would be of interest to take a quick look back at the bands that performed at the festival in the past. This is not a 100 percent complete list but it will give a flavor of the music and bring back lots of wonderful memories.
In no particular order, here are many of the bands that performed at the festival over the years:
If you look back, you’ll remember many unforgettable performances, many of which could play hit after hit!
Of all these bands, the biggest turnout we had was for the two times Kansas performed at the festival. It was wall to wall people for those shows and the festival broke all revenue projections. In fact the weekend of the first Kansas appearance the festival set a record of 747 half barrels of beer sold!
When they performed Dust in the Wind, cigarette lighters and cell phone flashlights filled the audience and everyone was singing the tunes. There were many other similar responses but that one was probably the most memorable to many.
One of the shows we were anticipating booking in the third year of the festival was Roy Orbison. His cost was pretty high but after a couple successful festival our confidence was high enough we were going to try to get him for a concert.
Well as it turned out Roy Orbison had a heart attack and died in December of 1988, probably weeks before offers for 1989 were under consideration by the local committee. That would have been another blockbuster of a show, but it wasn’t to be.
I hope you enjoyed this brief visit down Riverfest’s Memory Lane.
TLS
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.