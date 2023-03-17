Early this week the Riverfest committee got together for the annual volunteer leaders dinner and was presented with a quick review of the financial results from 2022 and also heard briefly about the new leadership team in place for the 2023 festival.
This past year’s result was less than the committee had anticipated but it is a reflection of a number of issues.
The festival had gross revenues of $451,349 and expenses of $487,571 which resulted in a loss of $36,222 for the year. That was a disappointing number, for sure. Still, over the years the festival had some losses and then bounced back with profits the following year.
Several uncontrollable factors contributed to the loss this year. The festival each year is expected to pay the overtime costs the city incurred in connection with the event and this year they were $10,000 higher than ever. The cost of providing the free shuttle bus service throughout the city was also $6,000 higher. In addition, the spectacular fireworks show was $5,700 higher, primarily because of pandemic related costs in getting the shells to Watertown from China and a bump in the overall show presentation.
Then, on Friday and Saturday late afternoon and early evening the festival was faced with some light rains. It was not enough to curtail the event but in both instances the crowds were down somewhat and that of course reflects on revenues.
Adding to the woes, two of the festival’s biggest draws, Big Al & the Hi-Fi’s on Saturday and Dancing Queen, the music of ABBA Sunday, both had to cancel because members of the bands had contacted COVID-19. Replacement bands were found but the draw for those critical weekend shows was down.
Still, all in all, once again it was an incredible festival that was enjoyed by thousands of people.
Last year’s event was the 35th one and that makes this a good time to reflect on some estimated numbers that tell the story of the success of the festival.
The Main Stage is a major focus of the festival but there is so much more going on during the event and here’s a few items that underscore that “family” feel the festival has.
Over the years:
The carnival-midway provided 464 hours of rides specials.
Over 3,000 people participated in the annual raft race.
Over 2,200 rods and reels were passed out to kids at the Carp Classic and Kids Kasting events.
About 7,000 smiling faces were painted.
At least 5,500 carp were caught in the carp classic that no longer swim and muck up the Rock River and the number of carp caught each year continues to go down and that’s a good thing..
More than 6,500 classic cars came to the festival car show over the years.
Well over 32,000 volunteer hours were committed at the festival, not to mention the endless hours put in by the leadership team.
With 30,000 to 35,000 people attending the festival annually, the event has now passed the 1.3 million attendance mark.
With an average revenue of $325,000 over 35 years, the event has now passed the $11 million mark in revenue and with an economic multiplier of 5, the impact on the local economy was well over $50 million.
And, one more. Over these many years of the famous Barolotta/Wolverine Fireworks shows blasted off over 550,000 fireworks shells from the nearby softball diamonds, much to the delight of young and old alike.
All of this was accomplished at our free admission festival that other communities have unsuccessfully tried to match.
Going forward, a new leadership team has been formed to take over the festival, and there is every reason to believe the 2023 event will continue the tradition of excellence and soar even higher than in the past.
Next week I think it’s also time for a little review of the many bands that performed on the Riverfest stage over that 35 year run. It’s a surprising run of well-known acts.
The new Riverfest leadership has most all of the bands contracted for 2023 and individual musical slots will be introduced in the coming days and weeks.
It will certainly bring the wonderful summer season closer than ever and it will help to push along these final days of the dreary winter days.
