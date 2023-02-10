Lets look into the construction activity
We’re now in the second month of 2023 and it’s not a bad time to take a look back at Watertown’s new construction totals for 2022.
An article in the Daily Times earlier this week highlighted the many projects recently completed or now under way in Watertown. A look at the downtown area shows a tremendous amount of progress has taken place and there is sure to be much more in 2023.
The Bentzin Family Town Square is nearing completion and right across the street is the newly completed Watertown Public library addition and remodeling.
Together those projects are the anchors for the redevelopment effort under way throughout the downtown area and which continues to grow.
These two major projects, along with the incentives to rehabilitate store fronts and continue interior remodeling projects are just what was envisioned by Mayor John David and the common council several years ago when the south side of the 100 block of West Main Street was purchased from private owners and dedicated for the Bentzin Square.
Since then the projects continue to be implemented and it is easily visible when you take a walk or ride downtown.
Overall, new construction in Watertown was pretty good in 2022, according to records from the city’s building, safety and zoning department.
I took a look at the records and they showed building permits in Watertown for 2022 totaled just over $29 million. While there were other years in the past decade which were higher, the biggest ones typically have one or two massive projects that push the totals beyond norms.
The $29 million total for 2022 was $3 million below 2021. In 2017 permits totaled $37 million and 2015 the totaled $42.4 million. So, overall it was a pretty good year.
The largest single permit last year was for $7.4 million and was issued to Watertown Collective for a complete renovation of the former Bethesda Lutheran Communities corporate headquarters on Johnson Street, along the Rock River. A team of workers from Maas Bros., Construction is busy renovating this beautiful building so that it will be ready for use as the first phase of a new YMCA in Watertown.
When Bethesda was sold to Able Light and headquarters moved out of state, the property was available for sale and it was quickly purchased for the YMCA vision.
The second largest permit in 2022 was for the Bentzin Family Town Square and that one totaled $4.6 million.
There’s also a lot of activity going on at The Madison College campus on the city’s west side. A $1.6 million project is currently under way on the west end of the building which will add classrooms, some remodeling and the addition of labs, all of which will be used to enhance the college’s nursing programs. That’s a great project, especially given the shortage of nurses these days.
The only other project exceeding $1 million this past year was an extensive remodeling of the interior of Bank First’s office at 104 W. Main St. From the outside it doesn’t appear much has been done, but both floors of the interior have had extensive remodeling and upgrading. The project had a building permit totalling $1.4 million.
It’s interesting how banking facilities have changed in recent years. With many people doing their banking by using their computer or cell phone from the comfort of their homes, less space has become needed in community banks. I suspect that trend will continue.
One area where construction lagged in Watertown in 2023 is in the all-important single family home category. In 2022, permits were issued for 16 single family homes since 2014 and 2015 when 14 homes were constructed in each year.
Starting in 2016 we had a small but steady increase in single family homes, starting with 17 in 2016 and in succeeding years the numbers of single family home permits were 28, 28, 29, 31 and 33 before this past year’s 16.
Although new home construction is down, many people are opting to do remodeling or additions to their existing homes. A total of 128 permits were issued for this purpose last year. In addition 21 permits were issued for new residential garages, and 42 permits were issued for sheds.
So, there are a lot of residential construction projects underway in Watertown, but not as many single family homes.
But, 2023 is a new year and we’ll see how that all unfolds. Some years ago it was common to see 100 or more new homes being built in a single but that is some time ago.
TLS
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.