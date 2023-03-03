Is there Amtrak expansion closely approaching?
In recent months there has been a lot of discussion about the strong potential for some meaningful expansion of Amtrak routes and services in Wisconsin.
Much of this new interest, enthusiasm and hope is the result of The $66 billion over 5 years for passenger rail expansion which was part of the massive COVID-19 relief bill.
One expansion plan could happen as early as this year and that will be the second daily Empire Builder train between Chicago and the Twin Cities. That second train would give additional options for travelers in Wisconsin, and because it would not be part of the 2,200 mile existing Empire Builder route that travels all the way to Seattle and Portland, the on-time performance should be similar to the 86 mile Hiawatha line from Chicago to Milwaukee. That Hiawatha line has the best on-line performance in the country.
Amtrak officials say the second Empire Builder train between Chicago and the Twin Cities could very well be operating later this year. That route could leave the existing route at Camp Douglas and travel northwest through Eau Claire, Menomonee and Hudson before arriving in Minneapolis-St. Paul. With two routes to consider rail traffic should increase dramatically.
Madison city officials are busy trying to come up with a consensus as to where a station in that city should be located. Some feel the best spot would be the airport, others want it right downtown and still others say the best location would be somewhere at the UW campus. That issue will get resolved in the coming months.
The Hiawatha service between Milwaukee and Chicago current consists of 7 round trips daily and that could be expanded to 10 or possibly more as part of the expansion to Madison. The Hiawatha line will serve as the hub for any expansion in Wisconsin.
The extension from Milwaukee to Oconomowoc, Watertown and Madison has been a longtime dream of many Wisconsin residents and now it’s once again very close to a reality. There’s also a great deal of support for the Hiawatha expansion from Milwaukee to Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Appleton and up to Green Bay.
Using the Hiawatha as the hub dramatically increases the possibilities of this becoming a reality.
Add to that the large dollop of money the federal government has earmarked for rail expansion and there is a lot of optimism at this point.
One stumbling block could very well be the Wisconsin legislature. As readers will remember, some years ago, Gov. Scott Walker killed similar expansion plans when he took office, but this time could be different. Gov. Tony Evers will likely have a different opinion on this expansion.
I’m guessing the legislature will have to appropriate a small portion of the infrastructure cost of the expansion as a tangible way of showing the state’s support. If that relatively small amount, probably 10% as compared to the federal government’s 90% share, the project could move ahead quickly.
Much of the engineering, planning, etc., was completed when Scott Walker pulled the plug so moving ahead could happen much quicker this time. Once this expansion into Madison and Green Bay and the doubling of service to the Twin Cities, many additional options would be available to people in these communities.
The base, the existing Hiawatha line, is there, and expanding it another 75 miles would get trains to Madison and another 90 to Green Bay.
Neighboring states are working hard to expand Amtrak services and have a number of new routes planned. Michigan and Illinois are the biggest supporters and Ohio and Indiana also have expansion plans in the works.
A great deal needs to be done, but there’s no question things are moving ahead and the momentum for passenger rail expansion in Wisconsin is gaining.
Time will tell if it can become a reality this time. The signs are looking good.
TLS
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.