In Times Square

Tom Schultz

Well, here we are in the midst of the Christmas season and that of course means the delightful job of finding just the right gift(s) for each of the people on our list. Santa has checked them all out and determined all are worthy of a gift.

Well, with many of our family members living out of town and of them most live out of state, it would seem most convenient to find their items online and send them directly to their homes. As a bonus for us, they get to wrap the presents, saving us that dreaded task!

