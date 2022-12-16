Well, here we are in the midst of the Christmas season and that of course means the delightful job of finding just the right gift(s) for each of the people on our list. Santa has checked them all out and determined all are worthy of a gift.
Well, with many of our family members living out of town and of them most live out of state, it would seem most convenient to find their items online and send them directly to their homes. As a bonus for us, they get to wrap the presents, saving us that dreaded task!
So, how does that go? Well, similar to anything ordered on line or via the phone. We got through it all and despite a pessimistic view at times, the best we can tell is that all of the gifts arrived or will arrive before Christmas.
The process is nearly as painful for me, who doesn’t like shopping to begin with, as would be the traditional visit to a dozen stores looking for the “right item.”
First you get a “hint” from the recipient of what he or she desires, usually in the form of a web address showing the exact item. We just click it and buy it, right? Well, not so fast. First they don’t have the correct color and you don’t know if a different substitute will work or not. You take a gamble, pick a new color, and bingo we’re set to go, except for one minor problem, the right size is sold out and a new supply won’t come until after the new year begins. Back to the gift idea list.
I know most of the readers of this column can relate to that. Then, of course, some of the “gift ideas” come from a variety of retail locations, meaning extra shipping costs for each of the items, different arrival dates for each of them, sometimes a substitute item is sent instead, or for the ones that are sent to our house for wrapping and distribution to those who will be here over the holidays, we find that the item didn’t measure up to our expectations.
When all is said and done, it’s nerve-wracking to say the least and I’m sure most all readers have found themselves in this position on occasion.
Now, we’ll move to something different, yet similar. We purchased a table for the house some weeks ago, but of course, the hook was that the table comes in a box with dozens and dozens of pieces that have to be put together exactly the right way or it won’t work well. OK, so the box has directions and a couple of us get to work on it. Things were progressing well, but a few locking parts were made of “white metal” and of course they broke during the installation process and were not usable. A neighbor who seems to have more of these small items than a hardware store, gladly offered replacements to finish the table before Christmas. It was a good thing because local stores didn’t have what we needed. They weren’t exact copies but they worked.
Sooo, we called the “customer service” number for the item and it took a while to get the right person on the phone only to find out we weren’t alone with this problem. This item was out of stock and no more will be coming. The company offered a rebate (it was $18, more than we expected), but it wasn’t about the money—I wanted the correct item so the table doesn’t fall apart. The neighbor’s items were the best we could do and so far the table is holding up and is sturdy.
Anyhow, we’re nearing the end of this phase of Christmas planning, and that special day will be here before you know it. Then, all of these trials and tribulations will be set aside for the greatest gift of all!
