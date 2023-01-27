Last week I wrote about some mounds made by indigenous people more than 1,000 years ago and which are located in the town of Lebanon. They had not been documented by state officials until they were recently called to the attention of the Wisconsin Historical Society by Chuck Werth, a native of Lebanon, history buff and historical collector of everything about Lebanon.
Chuck shared a great deal of his research with me and that information was the basis of last week’s column and also what you’ll be reading below. It was just too much information for one column.
So, we continue today.
The Lebanon site that is the topic of these two columns is not a new and unique discovery. Its existence has been known for generations and its history passed down by the generations of families that owned the land or some land adjacent to the find. But, it was not out in the general public.
Kurt Sampson, principal archaeologist at Gathering Waters Archaeology LLC and director and curator of the Dodge County Historical Society Museum in Beaver Dam, has done extensive archaeological work at the site.
He had some interesting observations. He said, “This is a site the state was not aware of. It has never been surveyed or mapped, to the state’s knowledge. It’s an important find and we will add it into the forthcoming mounds of Dodge County and Horicon Marsh book.”
Sampson said, “the mounds were constructed for a variety of purposes. Many were constructed for burial purposes while other may have been built to represent religious spirits of the supernatural world. Some shapes may be linked to various clans or used as travel guides or as resource markers. The truth is, no one really knows what the mound shapes meant to those who made them.”
Having the site documented and registered by the Wisconsin Historical Society gives definitive accuracy to that which had been a part of the history of a couple local families that passed along the information from one generation to the next.
Passing on this information from generation to generation is not surprising in Lebanon. This tightly knit community highly values its history and even if people move away, they remain part of the history of Lebanon township and return frequently.
So, how did Chuck Werth get so interested in this latest find? Well, he did a lot of research on Lebanon history. He said, “My ancestors settled in Lebanon between 1844 and 1868. They were Pomeranian and Brandenburger Lutherans who left Prussia for religious and economic reasons.
“For four generations, every one of my ancestors has been born and reared in Lebanon. My wife and I have a burial plot we purchased and within 100 feet of that spot are interred my two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents, 11 of 16 second-great-grandparents and dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles and other relatives.”
That’s only the beginning of his fascinating interest in Lebanon’s history. He admits he has had a strong interest in genealogy and local history since he was 16 years of age, and that interest continues to grow stronger and stronger all the time.
Originally Chuck was skeptical that there was indeed mounds located in his beloved town of Lebanon, but after he retired, he did more and more research on the indigenous people who inhabited the Lebanon area before the time his ancestors arrived. As that research evolved, the possibility of the mounds being authentic became a likelihood and now they are confirmed as a reality.
There’s always something new in history here in the Watertown area, and this latest information confirms we all continue to learn more about our natural history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.